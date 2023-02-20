Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Struggling company Kingdom Developments forfeiting million-dollar deposit

By Glen Humphries and Jonathan Hawes
Updated February 20 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Troubled developer Kingdom Developments are trying to walk away from the purchase of Tamworth's Longyard golf course, losing $1.2 million in the process.

They already have 10 companies in trouble but the troubled Kingdom Developments is about to walk away from $1.2 million it spent on a golf course.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.