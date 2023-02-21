Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Oak Flats dad 'thankful' on having stolen skateboard returned

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CCTV footage supplied by Roger Gabriele.

In an unexpected turn of events, a conscience-stricken thief has returned a skateboard after an Oak Flats dad posted the CCTV footage on Facebook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.