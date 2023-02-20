Improve rail link to get trucks off Mt Ousley. Letters, February 21, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
Improve rail link to get trucks off Mt Ousley. Letters to the Editor, February 21, 2023

February 21 2023 - 4:00am
Letters to the Editor, February 21, 2023

Surely we should be improving rail links to Wollongong rather than encouraging more trucks to use Mt Ousley Road by developing this huge interchange?

