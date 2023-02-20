Improve rail link to get trucks off Mt Ousley. Letters, February 21, 2023

Surely we should be improving rail links to Wollongong rather than encouraging more trucks to use Mt Ousley Road by developing this huge interchange?
Faster, more frequent commuter trains would lessen the cars, rail freight would get these huge stinking trucks off our mountain.
Mt Ousley Road is a disaster. The houses next to this recently cleared bushland now have no barrier against the fumes from these freight monsters.
It's not just personal for these residents, it's an attitude infecting the planning for Wollongong which has allowed the easy solutions to override good development.
Kate Broadfoot, Bulli
Response to the letter by Graeme Murray, "So when did cash stop being legal tender?" (Mercury, February 18). Mr Murray raises a significant issue concerning our future society possibly without cash?
Accustomising the public to the "daily" use of the debit card for a purchase means the bank and government know what you bought, the cost and where you are. And this is none of their business at all.
I do my best to use cash when buying food, medicine, petrol or paying bills.
If the business or government department refuse my cash payment then I leave the items and as I walkout I state "how dare you make cash illegal when it isn't". This sends those cashless businesses a clear message.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
A great article 'Nonna's voyage of discovery' by Gary Linnell, (Mercury, February 18). The majority of today's Aussies have made that voyage.
The Italians' contribution described by Linnell is one of the many who have called Australia home. We all have a story to tell.
I served in the British forces in Italy during the war and experienced the unique culture and character of that country so eloquently described by Linnell.
It's just one of the many that has produced today's Australia.
We are reminded to remember and embrace those cultures that have formed our way of life. And oppose the politicians who are introducing a war culture we left behind.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
Australian fresh food prices are sky high at a time we are not in drought or impacted by floods. Yet the Australian government plans to remove approximately one Sydney Harbour equivalent of water from the food production area where I live.
Can you imagine what this policy will do to your weekly shop given Griffith is the food bowl of Australia.
Greg Adamson, Griffith
