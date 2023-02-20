Illawarra Mercury
Gerringong apartments cop 54 objections from residents

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated February 20 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:52pm
The proposed four-storey complex to be built over two suburban blocks in Gerringong has made locals very unhappy indeed.

A Gerringong development that sparked 54 separate objections and just one in support could still be approved by Kiama Municipal Council on Tuesday night.

