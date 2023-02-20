Dunne, O'Neill claim big wins at 200 Zoom in Gwynneville

The 200 Zoom event proved to be quite a success in the Illawarra last week.
The popularity of the Zoom depends on a popular formula of running a series of seeded heats, with the winner being the fastest time in any of those heats.
A number of possible national qualifying times were run. Winning the 200 Zoom, and defending their titles, were Tierney Dunne in 24.87s (+2.7m/s) and Mitchell O'Neill in 21.09s (+3.3m/s), each receiving $100 for their efforts. They were also the fastest Athletics Wollongong members, so they also received an additional $50.
Both Tierney and Mitchell set new 200m records, with Mitchell breaking the 1993 hand-timed record set by James Grimm of 21.3s. Mitchell also broke Grimm's 200m country championships record only just a few weeks ago.
Other outstanding performances on the night were from Maya Francis, who has broken the open women's 100m record three times this season, lowering it from 12.86s to 12.65s. Michael Melfi dropped the former U/14s 100m electronic record of 12.46s to 12.38s; while Carlo Tallarida claimed records in the U/10s 200m by dropping the previous record by an enormous two seconds to 33.44s, and lowered the 100m mark from 16.41s to 16.31s.
Peter Kidd improved his own 60-69 men's 200m mark, set earlier this season, to 30.59s; Olivia Sivills continued her hot form, taking 12 seconds off her own U/20s 1500m mark, only set last November, from 5'07.36s, to 4'55.49s, while new member Em O'Sullivan showed again showed her skill by beating her own 40-49 1500m record from 5'13.49s to 5'02.11s.
Athletics Wollongong thanks all sponsors and other sporting clubs for all of their support.
Meanwhile, the last regional championships event involving the Illawarra athletics clubs based at Beaton Park was held more than 20 years ago. Athletics Wollongong, Illawarra Blue Stars and Kembla Joggers will be collaboratively hosting this resurrected event.
Also, the NSW 5000m Championships were held on February 11 at SOPAC, with a number of AW members putting in strong performances.
Em O'Sullivan again showed her improving form, finishing eighth in the 5000m B race (18'68.64); Naomi Gibson was third in the U/20s pole vault (3.20m); Olivia Sivills, another who has improved her form, was third in the U/20s 5000m B race (18'11.54s); Shayla Szakacs was fourth in the 8000m pre-session race (2'23.33s); and Tayissa Buchanan finished an impressive third against serious competition in the U/20s 800m A race (2'12.66s)
On the same day, 15-year-old Chelsy Wayne was invited to compete in the open women discus event at the Adelaide International Invitational. Against some of the nation's top competitors, Wayne finished in fifth position (49.89m).
This was a pretty good result considering she is nationally ranked No.3 in open class, and is 14 years younger than the No.2, and 20 years younger than the No.1.
Two days later, Olivia Sivills continued her purple patch at the NSW Milers event in Bankstown, picking up gold in the 3000m steeplechase (11'29.51s).
Finally, the NSW Masters Championships were held at Campbelltown Stadium in early February.
AW's amazing team of 20 athletes did exceptionally well, winning a total of 17 gold, 22 silver and 10 bronze medals.
AW results were:
Aaron de Jager, men's 35-39: 100m (12.81s).
Adrian See, men's 45-49: gold in 400m (54.20s); silver in 200m (23.91s).
Adriana Van Bockel, women's 70-74: silver in discus (13.96m); hammer (16.67m); javelin (11.79m); shot put (5.19m); weight throw (7.95m).
Amy Harkness, women's 40-44: bronze in 60m (8.30s); bronze in 200m (27.66s).
Anthony Howlett, men's 50-54: gold in triple jump (9.72m); gold in weight throw (10.90m); silver in 100m hurdles (19.65s); silver in 400m hurdles (1'09.05s); silver in high jump (1.50m); silver in discus (30.26m); silver in hammer (26.90m); silver in javelin (39.33m); and bronze in 400m (1'02.06s).
Belinda Vermey, women's 40-44: bronze in 400m (1'05.47s); bronze in long jump (4.11m); fourth in 200m (28.18s).
Christine Shaw, women's 60-69: gold in hammer (24.76m); gold in javelin (21.37m); gold in shot put (8.32m); gold in weight throw (10.93m); silver in discus (20.95m).
Dave Ross, men's 70-74: gold in hammer (28.46m); gold in weight throw (11.37m).
Donna Hiscox, women's 55-59: sixth in discus (16.17m); fourth in hammer (18.08m); sixth in shot put (5.49m).
Em O'Sullivan, women's 45-49: gold in 5000m (19'09.21s); silver in 1500m (5'10.07s).
Justin Miller, men's 35-39: gold in 400m (57.41s), silver in 60m (7.34s); silver in 100m (11.74s).
Madelaine Frame, women's 35-39: silver in pole vault (2.60m).
Montse Ros, 40-44: gold in high jump (1.25m); gold in pole vault (2.70m); silver in triple jump (8.92m).
Natalie Heywood, 45-49: gold in discus (20.62m); gold in javelin (28.14m); bronze in shot put (7.58m).
Nicole McHenry, 45-49: gold in long jump (4.72m); gold in triple jump (9.50m); bronze in 60m (8.09s); bronze in 100m (13.89s); bronze in 200m (28.33s).
Rebekah Power, 40-44: silver in 60m (8.15s); silver in 100m (12.87s); silver in 200m (26.39s); silver in 400m (1'00.71s); gold in long jump (4.39m).
Rodney Tebbutt, 50-54: fourth in long jump (4.50m); gold in javelin (47.16m).
Romina Garcia, 40-44: eighth in 60m (10.19s); sixth in 100m (16.09s).
Will Tyler, 60-64: silver in pole vault (2.80m).
