Dunne, O'Neill claim big wins at 200 Zoom in Gwynneville

Other outstanding performances on the night were from Maya Francis, who has broken the open women's 100m record three times this season, lowering it from 12.86s to 12.65s. Michael Melfi dropped the former U/14s 100m electronic record of 12.46s to 12.38s; while Carlo Tallarida claimed records in the U/10s 200m by dropping the previous record by an enormous two seconds to 33.44s, and lowered the 100m mark from 16.41s to 16.31s.

