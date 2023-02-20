Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Marlin KOs fishing vessel, prompts three-hour Far South Coast rescue

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 20 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fishing vessel is towed to shore after being struck in the engine by a marlin off the Far South Coast. Pictures supplied by Marine Rescue NSW

A black marlin lived to fight another day when it took vengeance on Far South Coast fishers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.