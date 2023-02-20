A black marlin lived to fight another day when it took vengeance on Far South Coast fishers.
The private vessel was trawling more than 32km offshore when they hooked a black marlin on Sunday, the skipper of the 6.7m fishing boat explained.
"We were fighting it and it did a U-turn and slammed into the engine.
"It happened so quick," the skipper said.
The marlin hit the engine, punching a hole in its canvas cover and cowling, disabling the vessel's power.
"It was a freaky thing," the skipper said. "We had to cut the line. The marlin would have been around 70 kilograms."
Enter Marine Rescue Merimbula.
It took Marine Rescue Merimbula unit commander Bill Blakeman and fellow volunteers Stewart Dietrich and Bob Ainsworth an hour to reach the stranded vessel before they headed to Tahra.
"It was an unusual rescue," Mr Blakeman said.
In his 15 years of volunteer service on the water, Mr Blakeman said he'd never responded to marlin-induced damage.
"I've had a couple of shark related incidents over the years where they attacked propellers, but never a marlin disabling a vessel," he said.
It took two hours to tow the damaged vessel back to Kianinny boat ramp at 10 knots, using just over 50 litres of fuel an hour.
Mr Blakeman praised the Marine Rescue NSW crew and Anita Ormandy, Bernie Ryan and Sonia Teston in radio operations.
"It was a good experience for our new trainee at the radio base," Mr Blakeman said.
"She's about to take her assessment as a radio operator this weekend, this rescue will put her in good stead."
The skipper of the damaged vessel said he would be making a donation to Marine Rescue NSW.
"I am very thankful for the assistance Marine Rescue provided," he said.
To make a donation to Marine Rescue NSW or for more information about volunteering go to marinerescuensw.com.au.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
