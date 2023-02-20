A second location for Thirroul cafe Bread, Espresso & was always on the cards, but for owners Norby and Sandy Hewitt, they didn't expect to open two new stores nearly simultaneously.
A business that prior to October 2022 was a single cafe in Thirroul is now a trifecta of outlets, with new stores opening in rapid fire in North Wollongong last October and in January in Gwynneville.
Not that it was exactly the plan, Sandy said.
"The man that owns this building here in Gwynneville, he runs the lease at Thirroul, and so since we've had that, he said, 'When these people vacate, I'd like you to put a cafe in there,'" she said.
"We didn't realise it was going to be just after North Wollongong."
The pair, who do not have children of their own, describe each of the cafes as their kids.
And, as with children, not everything always goes to plan, and each one has their own personality.
The eldest of the bunch has been pumping out Allpress Coffee since 2015, and is known for its simple, breakfast-focused menu on the main drag in Thirroul.
At North Wollongong, the beach vibe remains, overlooking the beach from its corner perch on Cliff Road, but has won over the locals and visitors with quick bites and pastries on the way to and from the waves.
Gwynneville is more of a neighbourhood favourite, with the biggest difference coming in the form of a key menu item and kitchen appliance.
"This is the only place where we do bacon," Sandy said. "Because we've got a range hood here," Norby adds.
Spurring such a rapid expansion in such a short period of time was in part a reaction to surviving through the COVID lockdowns and restrictions. After operating as a take-away only venue for much of the pandemic, the team were itching to get out and grow.
"If you can make it through that, and do ok, we were in a position to take that risk," Sandy said.
Having opened two new cafes in the space of three months, the team now have a system down, and learnt lessons from opening their first outlet in Thirroul.
"We knew what worked and what didn't," Sandy said. "The non-negotiables like good equipment, because you figure out that secondhand equipment breaks down."
Despite this experience, Sandy says family members said they were mad to open two new cafes at a time of rising interest rates and households cutting back on discretionary spending.
"I have super strong intuition, I trust it, and also, we have a formula that people seem to appreciate or gravitate towards."
And, while they might be enjoying the good times now, they are happy to cut back if things change.
"If we have to live in a one-bedroom apartment rental eating baked beans, that's ok. We're simple people, if the world shits itself then we will be ok," Sandy said
Until then, however, the locals of Gwynneville and North Wollongong are enjoying the combination of bread and espresso.
