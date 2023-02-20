For an idea of where the Illawarra property market is headed, it's often been wise advice to look at how the Sydney market has performed in the past 12 months.
But now, research has revealed that the two markets are more closely linked than ever, much more than Sydney's northern neighbour.
After crunching through 30 years of data, UNSW Associate Professor Chyi Lin Lee and co-author Mustapha Bangura from UTS, found a close link between property prices along the Princes Highway.
"Cities in the Illawarra region like Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama are directly pinned to Greater Sydney house prices - meaning that if prices go up or down in Sydney then we can expect to see its impact on these regional places," Professor Lee said.
After the peak of property prices in 2022, both Sydney and the Illawarra have followed similar trajectories, with 12 per cent average price falls in both markets in the past year.
In contrast, the property market in Newcastle and the Hunter is not as linked to the rise and fall of the Sydney housing market.
Professor Lee said the links are in part due to the geographic closeness of Sydney and the Illawarra - compared to the Hunter, as well as the relatively shorter time it takes to travel by car and train between Sydney and Wollongong.
The findings raise questions about the NSW government's plan for a Greater Cities region, linking the Illawarra-Shoalhaven, greater Sydney, the Central Coast and Newcastle and the Hunter.
Central to tying the region together will be upgraded fast rail connections, with the line to Newcastle the first to be upgraded. However, the results of Professor Lee's research suggests that the Illawarra and Sydney are already more integrated, with more workers and residents moving between the two cities, raising the prospect that an improved rail connection south could be more of a priority.
At the same time, as higher house prices have pushed residents out of Sydney, the Illawarra provides less solace with home prices on the same trajectory.
According to data from RDA Illawarra, over 1850 people from Greater Sydney moved to the Illawarra during COVID, pushing up house prices and making it harder to find a rental.
Current rental vacancies are at less than one per cent, and social housing wait times are between five to 10 years.
With the Illawarra more connected to the Sydney market, addressing housing affordability pressures will require coordinated action in both markets.
