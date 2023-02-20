Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

COVID sea-changers confirm Illawarra, Sydney property market link

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 20 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Illawarra is closely linked with its northern neighbour, while Sydney had little impact on house prices in the Hunter, research shows. Picture from file

For an idea of where the Illawarra property market is headed, it's often been wise advice to look at how the Sydney market has performed in the past 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.