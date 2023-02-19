It's not every day a university encourages students to party instead of studying but that's exactly what the University of Wollongong is encouraging this week - responsibly, of course.
UOW students are back on campus for an extended orientation festival with the first week themed "Let's Go Party (responsibly)'.
Students flocked to the university yesterday to visit stalls, play games, and enjoy a much-anticipated pool party in the evening.
About 4000 students are expected to take part in the first week of orientation which includes a comedy night, drag show, trivia, and live music.
Friends Joshua Stanley and Alana Gallen moved from Batemans Bay to start their degrees at UOW.
"We're going to the pool party, the O'Fest party on Friday so that should be good!," Joshua, a first-year Bachelor of Business student, said.
Alana is looking forward to "uni life" and pursuing her passion for human rights.
"I know that the university has a strong focus on social justice in their faculty of law," said Alana, who will be studying Law and International Studies.
On her first day at UOW, 23-year-old student Kavi Dahanayake also had the pool party in her sights.
The first-year Bachelor of Nursing student recently moved to Wollongong from Sri Lanka three weeks ago.
Sitting next to Ms Dahanayake on a beanbag is Rene Prince, she's studying a Masters in Teaching.
The 47-year-old student says Wollongong has similarities to her hometown - Cape Town in South Africa.
"With the mountain and the ocean, I feel at home, like I never left. And the weather as well."
Each week is themed with nine focuses such as accommodation (Let's Go Live) and wellbeing (Let's Go Thrive). Others include: Let's Go Get Started; Let's Go Party (Responsibly); Let's Go Respect; Let's Go Belong; Let's Go Connect; Let's Go Succeed; and Let's Go Forward.
"What we realised is that we had a whole generation of students arriving where they've had a very socially disorientating experience during school because of COVID and they need that bit more support to be successful and we have the opportunity to give them more support," University of Wollongong Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Theo Farrell said.
"What we decided to do is to extend orientation beyond just that one week to last the whole of the semester, and that will enable us over a period of weeks to have focused activities."
The amount of students attending the University of Wollongong is now back to "2019 levels", according to Mr Farrell.
"We fully expect our Australian campuses would be like they were before COVID. They're very busy, bustling vibrant places."
The first week of O-Fest will be held from 1pm to 4pm until Thursday alongside other evening activities.
