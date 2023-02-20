St George Illawarra are investigating whether an argument between players following Saturday's Charity Shield loss to South Sydney at Mudgee.
The Dragons were blown away, down 26-nil at half-time before losing 42-24, their last game before the NRL season kick-off.
It's understood many of the players had a night out after the game, before an incident broke out back at the team's accommodation.
"The Dragons are aware of a verbal argument that took place between two players at the team hotel on Sunday morning," a club statement said.
"The club regards this behaviour as unacceptable and will now determine whether any disciplinary action is warranted.
"The club will make no further comment at this time."
The Dragons are under enormous pressure to perform this year, in the final season of coach Anthony Griffin's contract.
They missed the finals last year and playmaker Talatau Amone was stood down in pre-season over assault allegations.
They now have two weeks to find on-field solutions, when they tackle the Gold Coast Titans in their season opener, after having the first-round bye, brought in because of the introduction of the Dolphins.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.