Prestigious All Stars fixture to kick-off Group Seven season

Group Seven Indigenous All Stars coach Craig Simon was 'honoured' when he got the phone call that he would lead the men's side in the upcoming Indigenous All Stars versus the Group Seven All Stars in double header this Saturday at the Bomaderry Sporting Complex.
Off the back of two COVID-19 interrupted seasons and last year's horrid wet weather playing havoc on the season, Group Seven are hoping for clear skies as the league's best players take on each other in both the men's and the women's in a curtain-raiser before the start of the campaign.
Both sides have been able to train together ahead of the clash. Indigenous All Stars coach Simon told the Mercury that he was humbled to be selected as to take charge of the side and said the players were ready to play again.
"It just recognises Indigenous people in the area and what we bring to local rugby league," he said.
"When Ashton [Sims, Group Seven football operations manager] rang me up and told me I would be the coach of the side I was quite honoured. And to be amongst your people, your mob, it should be even better.
"We've had one training session so far and it's more about getting the boys together and getting them to know each other. We've had a few changes from last year and hopefully we can bring it together on the day. We just want to show our talent."
Group Seven All Stars coach Abed Atallah - who knows his opposing coach well from their time together at Shellharbour - added that it should be a competitive fixture.
"It's actually a bit of a privilege to go up against 'Simo' now after being coached by him previously," Atallah said.
"I did the All Stars team last year and I really enjoyed the concept. It's really important to have these sort of fixtures on our calendar each year."
Some of the names lining up in the men's clash - which kicks-off at 3pm - are Kane Ball, Shannon Wakeman and PJ Thorton (Indigenous All Stars) as well as Kayne Brennan, Guy Rosewarn and Tom Angel (Group Seven All Stars).
In the female match - which kicks-off at 1:30pm - Katelyn Farrell will skipper the Indigenous side with Krissy Falzon as coach whilst on the opposing side, Talia Atfield will take the reigns of a young Group Seven All Stars team.
Speaking on the return of the Group Seven season - which is set to commence March 25 - Sims said he was keen for an uninterrupted year of rugby league and that he was extremely thankful for the resilience of the side's last year.
"It tested the resilience of all clubs and myself but the one thing it did show me is we have the right people in the right roles at all of our clubs and we got through adversity."
