Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong engineer Dr Saul Griffith to feature on ABC's Australian Story

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated February 21 2023 - 11:20am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ILLAWARRA MERCURY. Pic of engineer Saul Griffith whose push to electrify all houses is growing in pace.. Picture: Sylvia Liber. 4 August 2022

A Wollongong engineer who is trying to "electrify" the nation is the first profile to feature in the new season of Australian Story on ABC.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.