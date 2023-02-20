A Wollongong engineer who is trying to "electrify" the nation is the first profile to feature in the new season of Australian Story on ABC.
Dr Saul Griffith of Austinmer wants to solve climate change by "rewiring Australia" in a way that makes everyday lives better, not harder, and he will share his passion on the National Broadcaster on Monday February 27.
"Up early to watch the rough cut of the first Australian Story of the year," program host Leigh Sales posted to social media early Monday morning.
"Geez it's made me feel energised, motivated and hopeful about the future. There are some brilliant people out there!"
Author of The Big Switch, Griffith is pushing for people to ditch fossil fuels and electrify every facet of domestic homes to lower the cost of living and make life easier.
By doing this, he believes, Aussies can save more than $5000 a year by 2030, cut national emissions by a third, as well as create a boom in trade jobs.
It comes as the Northern Illawarra's "Electrify 2515" campaign looks good to be part of an $8 million pilot program by the NSW Government if they are re-elected at the next election.
The program would support the entire electrification of three communities across the state and include the deployment of solar, batteries and local electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Australian Story is on ABC and ABCiView, Mondays from February 27.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.