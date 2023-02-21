Murderer still denies brutally killing family in Berkeley home

Twenty-five years on from his conviction, quadruple murderer Ljube Velevski still denies he killed his family in their Berkeley home.
Ljube Velevski was jailed in 1997, three years after he slashed the throats of his wife and three children inside their family home. The now 58-year-old became eligible for parole in 2016.
However, despite his many chances to do so, he refused to apply. The Macedonian national waited until his 25-year sentence expired in July last year.
But the convicted killer was brought before Wollongong Local Court again last year after he failed to comply with his obligations under the Child Protection Register, which required him to attend a police station within seven days of his release from the Junee Correctional Centre.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and Velevski presented to the police station 19 hours later, the court heard on Tuesday.
Velevski took to the witness box on February 6 where he told the court he did not understand the Child Protection (Offenders Registration) Act when it was presented to him while he was being discharged from prison.
"I asked, what is this form?' [The correctional centre operations manger] said 'for child support'," Velevski said.
"I said 'my wife, she killed her children and killed herself, why do I need to pay? I will not sign for that'."
Junee Correctional Centre manager of operations, Amanda Hyder, handed Velevski the document and asked him to sign the 'Form 3' which enters one onto the child protection register.
"He took a look at the top part, became quite irate and basically started speaking about his charges," Ms Hyder said.
During cross-examination, Ms Hyder agreed she did not specifically tell Velevski the form was for the Child Protection Register as there were other inmates around at the time.
Velevski also asked for an interpreter, however was ignored.
In court on Tuesday, Velevski was seated next to a Macedonian interpreter who translated Magistrate Gabrielle Fleming's judgement.
Magistrate Fleming accepted Velevski did not understand his obligations at the time, adding that his evidence was "clear" and "detailed".
She found him not guilty and dismissed the charge, allowing Velevski to walk free.
"I find it implausible that after 25 years in custody that he would risk being further incarcerated for a failure to report to police effectively for 19 hours," Magistrate Fleming said.
"In my view, [the form] is difficult to read and difficult to understand, even with English as a first language.
"I accept the defendant asked for an interpreter and that he expressed his lack of understanding."
Outside the court room, Velevski did not respond to questions from the media.
High-profile murder
Velevski's wife Snezana, 25, was found face down on the floor on June 20, 1994. Beneath her were the bodies of their children Zaklina, aged six and twin baby girls Daniela and Dijana.
Velevski's version was that his wife must have killed the children before taking her own life.
But a coroner found Mrs Velevski could not have cut her own throat so cleanly. There were no signs of a struggle, leading investigators to believe she must have known her killer.
On November 26, 1997 he was sentenced to 25 years in jail with a non parole period of 19 years on four counts of murder.
Velevski was still protesting his innocence years later, taking his appeal to the High Court.
Upon release last year, he maintained to Ms Hyder that he believed his wife killed their children.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
