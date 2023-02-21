Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers MITCH JENNINGS and JOSH BARTLETT discuss St George Illawarra's shocking Charity Shield performance and whether Anthony Griffin can turn things around.
JENNO: Well JB, it's stating the bleeding obvious to say the Dragons Charity Shield showing did not make for pleasant viewing. Close to full strength, they were blown off the park in the first half and down 32-0 before even making a dent.
I've often said people read far too much into the Shield given its history and former status as the unofficial launch of the season, but there's no sugar coating it, it was bad.
What do you reckon, just a trial, or cause for concern?
BARTLETT: I'm concerned. I know the trials aren't the end-all and be-all, but that first half performance was as bad as it gets from the Dragons. They lacked cohesion and energy, particularly in defence, and honestly just looked like they wanted to be anywhere but Mudgee.
From a glass half-full perspective, there were a few positives to emerge. They won the second half, though the Rabbitohs clearly took the foot off the gas, while forwards Blake Lawrie and Jayden Su'A toiled hard, and Jayden Sullivan again proved why he needs to be in the side every week.
But, overall, there were more questions to emerge than answers for Anthony Griffin. And that's without even mentioning the alleged off-field incident between two players post-match on Saturday night. Jenno, the Dragons now have two-and-a-half weeks to prepare for their round-two clash with the Titans. Can they turn things around?
JENNO: I think you've hit on the issue there JB. Asking how they turn things around before a ball's been kicked in the season proper doesn't bode well.
It is the reality though and I think it's where most of the concern lies - where does the improvement come from? Only Jack Bird and Jack de Belin were missing. Bird to me is an important addition in the middle just to bring some variety that was utterly lacking. The Rabbitohs lapped up the one-out stuff the Dragons threw at them through the middle third.
That said, I can't see either having a transformative effect. I agree with you on Sullivan, if he's not named at six for round two there'll be plenty of fans tearing their hair out. Junior Amone's at astronomical odds to feature this season, so the option there needs to be long-term and I don't think Bird's the answer there, as capable as he is in the halves.
Likewise, I think Moses Mbye is primarily a hooker these days and the Dragons desperately need some creativity in the middle via him and Jacob Liddle.
I guess the elephant, so to speak, is Tyrell Sloan at the back. I thought he was brought on terribly last season and, for a young kid, the lesson seemed to be: one bad game and you're out.
It may have played into his post-game reaction on Saturday. He'll be there in round two, there aren't really any alternatives, but if he'd been backed last year, he might have ironed out those kinks and been ready for a big season.
I think it could still be the case. He's a terrific kid, and mentally stronger than a lot of people think. Ben Hunt's there as the steadying influence, but you've got to take the L plates off eventually right?
BARTLETT: I think it's time to back in Sloan for sure. First of all, what are the alternative options? Ramsey is unfortunately gone for the season, Mbye can't plug in multiple positions at once, while they seem hesitant to move Lomax out of the centres - despite originally promising him the No.1 jersey when he extended with the club in 2019.
I couldn't agree more that 2022 was not a great year in Sloan's development. Griffin refused to fully back him, instead using him as a scapegoat on a few occasions by dropping him after losses.
He may not have performed at his best, to be fair, but how are you meant to grow in confidence when you don't feel security in your position?
Sloan certainly didn't have his best game against the Rabbitohs, making five errors and looking iffy at times under the high ball. But he showed at the back end of the 2021 season what he can do when he's full of confidence.
At his best, he adds plenty of spark in attack, which is clearly lacking for the Dragons right now. I think the risk is worth the reward backing him in.
Switching attention, slightly, you mentioned that St George Illawarra were missing de Belin and Bird in the middle on Saturday. Do you think they will make a huge difference on return, or are you concerned about the Dragons' forward pack in 2023?
JENNO: My answer is a yes to both. I think they'll make a difference, and I am concerned about the forward pack.
It's not all down to personnel. I'm a huge Blake Lawrie fan, Jaydn Su'A is a representative back-rower. You throw Bird and de Belin in and it's pretty handy, my concern is the depth of it. Beyond the players mentioned, I'm not sure many others would be in huge demand on the open market.
As I said, tactically, structurally, however you choose to look at it, no pack is going to succeed playing as one-out and one-dimensionally as they did on the weekend.
The other concern out of the weekend comes down to attitude. The Bunnies ripped through the middle at will. That's not down to personnel or structure, it's desire and it didn't appear to be there in spades. That is also something not too difficult to fix.
You mentioned the carpark tiff between Zane Musgrove and Mikaele Ravalawa. Personally, I couldn't give a flying you-know-what about two blokes lobbing little more than colourful language at each other, but it's the last thing they needed.
'Culture' is the most overused, and little understood word in the rugby league vernacular, but it seems something is amiss there right?
BARTLETT: Yeah, you're not wrong. While it doesn't sound like a big issue, it's just 'another' thing involving the Dragons.
They say any publicity is good publicity, but I'm not sure that applies here. St George Illawarra always seem to be in the headlines for something negative, whether it's an off-field incident or THAT story emerging that they were going to chase Israel Folau.
In fact, it's got to the point where I saw someone has turned a rolling list of Dragons' club statements into a GIF.
Of course, off-field issues seem like less of a problem when your club is winning, and that's why the red v's issues seem to be further under the microscope.
Griffin's men overachieved to finish just outside the top eight last year, and it hasn't been an inspiring off-season in terms of recruitment. Some pundits even have the Dragons pencilled in for the wooden spoon, Jenno, is that fair?
JENNO: Yes and no. Personally, I certainly don't think they'll get the spoon, but it's not an absurd suggestion. Any team that one places in that bottom four-five spots could feasibly end up at the bottom of it, but picking the spoon can be a fools' errand; there were people tipping the Cowboys for it last season.
Either way, I think we'll get a pretty quick idea of their prospects, and probably Griffin's future, over the opening rounds. It's a soft start, however you look at it, with one game against a top-eight side from last season through six rounds.
They've got the Titans twice, Brisbane and Redcliffe. You can throw in the Bulldogs and Tigers before round 10 and they've have only played three top-eight sides in nine games.
If they can't turn that start into some momentum, they're in big trouble. Winning a share of them won't necessarily point to a rosy future, but we'll certainly know it's not working if they drop more than a couple of them.
What bar do you set before tough calls need to made?
BARTLETT: That certainly looks like a soft start from the outset, though the Titans and Broncos have looked OK in trials, and you'd expect the Doggies and Tigers to improve this year.
Ben Hunt has hinted in past interviews that Griffin could be under the pump by round eight if they don't perform, and I think that's a pretty fair time frame.
So what's a passable target? I'd say they'd need to win at least five games in the opening two months, but that seems like a long way off at this stage.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.