An investigation is underway after the death of five-week-old baby on the South Coast.
The baby was brought to Moruya Hospital by her parents about 10.40pm on February 18 with severe head injuries.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the infant died shortly after midnight, in the early hours of February 19.
Two Rottweiler-type dogs - which lived at the home - have been seized by Eurobodalla Shire Council rangers.
Inquiries are continuing by officers attached to South Coast Police District.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
