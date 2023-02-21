Illawarra Mercury
Will Haynes, 14, to launch debut album with first headline show in Thirroul

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
February 21 2023 - 2:00pm
Thirroul musician Will Haynes, 14, has released his debut album and wants everyone to hear it. He's performing his first headline show early March in Wollongong. Tickets are $12 from Eventbrite.com.au. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

A 14-year-old multi-instrumentalist is about to get his first big break with a gig at the Wollongong Youth Centre this week.

