A 14-year-old multi-instrumentalist is about to get his first big break with a gig at the Wollongong Youth Centre this week.
Will Haynes will perform songs from his recently released album, Changing, on Friday March 3.
The compilation of 13 songs was mostly self-produced in a "little room" in his Thirroul home, on instruments he has mostly taught himself to play.
I like to get a little bit acquainted with each instrument so that I can have the most creative freedom when making music.- Will Haynes
"I like to get a little bit acquainted with each instrument so that I can have the most creative freedom when making music," Will told the Mercury.
"I play a little bit of guitar, piano, a bit of violin, cello, and then just like trumpet and drums occasionally."
His cousin Sandon Groves also features as a guitarist on the album and will join Will on stage, along with teens from Smith's Hill High School plus alternative soul/reggae singer songwriter Regina Kamanda, from the band Regika.
The singer-songwriter hasn't been shy to promote his music, with his album streamed in dozens of countries across the globe on Spotify and prompting Youth Centre Services to book him for the upcoming gig.
Will is yet to classify his sound into a genre, rather he's happy to go with the flow as he continues to find his musical feet.
"[My music is] an expression of just what I'm feeling so often RnB with influences like jazz and pop and folk," he said.
Wollongong Youth Centre is committed to giving a platform for local musicians to practice and share their craft.
This Friday, Ruby and the Groovy Doobies will headline their first show, and are bringing psych/surf/punk mates Shacked and Turtle Custard along for the ride.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
