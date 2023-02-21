Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Time to fast-track new Shellharbour Hospital. Letters to the Editor, February 22, 2023

February 22 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Time to fast-track new Shellharbour Hospital. Letters February 22, 2023

I think the time has come to organise a petition to have the new Shellharbour Hospital fast-tracked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.