Time to fast-track new Shellharbour Hospital. Letters February 22, 2023

I think the time has come to organise a petition to have the new Shellharbour Hospital fast-tracked.
The money for this was promised years ago and with the current state of Wollongong and Shellharbour hospitals health system, we need urgent attention.
Shellharbour Hospital is badly outdated.
The emergency department is full of patients waiting days to be transferred to Wollongong as there are no beds available.
With an election coming where are our politicians? You would think they would be working on this.
By the time it is constructed will there be enough beds, or will we have outgrown the current plan?
I have worked with the Shellharbour auxiliary for many years putting thousands of dollars worth equipment into the hospital but when needed, whilst care given is excellent, the service is badly broken.
Betty Jones, Warilla
Drowning is a significant issue in Australia, with our vast coastline, beaches, and waterways; along with the many backyard pools, making it a popular destination for water based activities such as swimming, surfing and boating. The highest percentage being male with the most drownings occurring in NSW followed by Queensland.
The main activity preceding drownings was swimming, followed by boating and falls into water. Other factors that contributed to drownings included alcohol and drug use, a lack of swimming ability and poor decision making.
To help reduce and prevent drownings, it would be lifesaving to learn to swim, supervise children when they are in or around water, wear a life jacket and avoid alcohol and drugs. It's also important to follow safety guidelines and check weather conditions before entering the water.
Drowning will always be a serious issue in Australia, therefore, it is essential for us to take appropriate safety measures when engaging in water-based activities. Could making life jackets compulsory in all unpatrolled water-based areas be a step in the right direction?
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
Jess Hull's run leg in the world cross-country titles is a bit understated. She chased down, and passed the two world class African runners, to put Australia in the gold medal position. All her Australian team mates needed to do was hold that position, but alas. Kudos Jess. She deserves better coverage.
Pete Rainbird, Figtree
Dear oh dear, after seventy-two years of experiencing life, I now hear and read of 'lived' experience. Missed out again?
Rob Buckley, Figtree
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.