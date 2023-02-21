Dapto residents need Albion Park Rail bypass access, says Gareth Ward

It wasn't built as part of the Albion Park Rail bypass when Gareth Ward was part of the government, but the now-independent is pushing for the Yallah interchange.
The interchange would mean residents in Dapto and surrounding areas could travel south along the bypass.
At present they have to use the old Princes Highway route, merging onto the bypass just past the Oak Flats interchange.
Late last year, Mr Ward lodged a question with Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward whether she would seek to progress the interchange, and meet with him and the mayors of Wollongong and Shellharbour to discuss it.
No answer was provided, Ms Ward noting it was a question to be directed to Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway.
Construction of the bypass - without the Yallah interchange - began in the last months of Mr Ward's stint as Parlimentary Secretary for the Illawarra.
However, he stated he wasn't asking the question because he suddenly felt it had become important.
"If you look at the original plans there was talk of the Yallah interchange but when it became clear that was not going to be feasible in terms of being able to afford it, it was something that was included in the planning concept, but the main purpose of my campaign was to deliver the Albion Park Rail bypass," Mr Ward said.
"What I did ensure is that part of design work included the interchange and when we were in a position to secure funding that we could do that."
Internal emails of a Roads and Maritime Services meeting with Mr Ward backed that up.
"GW expressed concern over the northern interchange western roundabout not being built straight away," the minutes stated.
Mr Ward said the RMS traffic modelling he relied on at the time was "a lot different in reality than what they proposed".
"It's become clear to me that since the construction of the bypass that a Yallah interchange could help alleviate traffic congestion because of growth in areas like Dapto and that's why I've asked those questions to push those things along," he said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.