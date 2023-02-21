Oak Flats High School is on a mission to raise a well-fed steer for a statewide competition.
Students across south-eastern NSW have received their animals and they'll prepare them for local beef producers.
The students will be judged on their knowledge and skills, the merits of the live steers and the carcasses.
Oak Flats High School is one of the 15 schools competing in the School Steer Spectacular competition and the only school in the Illawarra.
Oak Flats High School's Matilda Forsyth is excited to compete after her previous success.
The year 11 student is teaching fellow students how to train and care for the steer.
"You have to get them used to the lead, get them used to people, wash them, use a hair dryer and clip them like the top of them so they look more square, feed them and get them fat," Matilda said.
The two steers - Brownie and Loki - were bred at the school and raised by the students from the age of four months.
The aim of the South Coast Beef-run competition is to give students an insight into the beef industry and to provide a pathway into the industry.
The competition in May, Matilda said, is a rollercoaster of mixed emotions, watching the achievement of the steers progress although ultimately selling the cows to the beef producers is "very heartbreaking".
She competed previously in 2021, where she won fourth in the heavyweight and another cow was third in light weight.
Oak Flats High School is planning for future competitions with a pregnant cow who has a calf already at the school.
Dapto High School, named the reserve-champion school in 2021, will not be competing in this year's competition due to a lack of available agriculture teachers.
This is the first time the school has not competed, disregarding the COVID-19 cancellation of the competition last year.
"It really is annoying because I've got all this knowledge to pass on to these kids," Shane Brown, teacher and farm manager of Dapto High School farm.
"This year we've got three [year] nine classes and three year ten classes, we've never had that many kids pick agriculture before, that's over 90 kids."
Mr Brown said Dapto High school has the resources available to compete - except for the staff. Adding that it is "too big of a job to do himself" while also training one agriculture teacher and an agriculture assistant student teacher.
The students were disappointed when he told them they couldn't compete this year but there are hopes that the school can enter the competition next year.
"They were all pretty disappointed. There's a little sigh in the classroom, but no one signed out, no one's left. They all still want to be doing it and the year nine people could possibly do it next year if I can find somebody that can help me as an ag[riculture] assistant," Mr Brown said
"The School Steer Spectacular is a fantastic event that gives students an incredible opportunity to showcase their passion for agriculture. It is fantastic to see that 17 schools are attending this year," a spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education said
The School Steer Spectacular competition will be held at Nowra Showground from May 2 to May 6. The organisers South Coast Beef, a not-for-profit, are seeking sponsorship and donation of bales of straw or sawdust for the competition.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
