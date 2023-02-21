Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

David Graham

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated February 21 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Graham

Wollongong concreter-turned-"cooker" David Graham will front court over intimidation offences, less than a fortnight after he launched a plan to run for NSW Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.