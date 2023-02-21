Wollongong concreter-turned-"cooker" David Graham will front court over intimidation offences, less than a fortnight after he launched a plan to run for NSW Parliament.
Graham, also known as "Guru", was arrested on Friday after police searched his boat home in Wollongong Harbour, seizing items.
He was charged with two counts of stalking/intimidation and police have also taken out an apprehended violence order against him. The Mercury understands the protected person is an employee of 2GB, and the charges relate to Graham's interactions with the radio station last Tuesday.
Graham has built an online following with an abundance of livestreamed rants which are pitched to the sovereign citizen movement and aimed at overthrowing the government.
He became prolific during COVID-19 lockdowns, when he and partner Mel Graham attempted to build support for lockdown protests.
He appeared on the NSW Electoral Commission's register as an upper house candidate on February 6, former Australian Army Special Forces lieutenant colonel turned right-wing political hopeful Riccardo Bosi, who gives his addresses wearing military regalia
Last week he was repeatedly admonished by radio heavyweight John Laws, after he went on air and attempted to
Laws called the ??? a "conspiratorialist" and a "clown" and suggested he needed medical help.
On Monday Graham claimed
"They took everything from inside the boat - every device. They also took all the stuff they weren't supposed to take which is all our election gear, all my signatures that I come down to Canberra and got off you beautiful people."
"If we get a chance to use the mainstream media ... let us have it, we need it - we're in a war.
He told followers he had used his time in custody to "red pill" Wollongong police officers.
On Tuesday he clashed with reporters who were outside Wollongong Courthouse for unrelated matters.
He earlier explained to followers that he "uses" the mainstream media to get his messages out.
"We've got to be smart we've got to use these people to our advantage ... if we get a chance to use the mainstream media ... let us have it, we need it - we're in a war."
The matter goes to court on Thursday.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
