Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Good samaritans help couple attend their last Morris Minor National Rally

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
February 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patricia and Colin Stewart have been travelling across Australia for 30 years in their Morris Minor car. They've been to every capital city for the Morris Minor rallies. They're planning their last trip to Adelaide which has been made possible due to five good samaritans. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

For 30 years the Stewarts have travelled Australia in their Morris Minor. Now the octagenarians want to take one last trip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.