For 30 years the Stewarts have travelled Australia in their Morris Minor. Now the octagenarians want to take one last trip.
Patricia, who is 82, and her 84-year-old husband Colin have attended Morris Minor rallies across Australia for decades but this year their plans hit multiple bumps.
But thanks to five strangers the dreams can become reality.
Unable to fit Mr Stewart's mobility walker and their luggage in the 1958 two-door Morris Minor, the couple bought a trailer to carry their load.
"Because Colin will be 85 not long after we get home and he thinks this is going to be the last big trip we'll be able to do with the Morris Minor," Mrs Stewart said.
If that wasn't enough, they discovered their trailer was in a state of disrepair.
Enter Steve Danic, owner of Danic's Automotive in Albion Park Rail.
"They started talking about their story and that got to me before I even looked at [the car] and then when I looked at it, I didn't have the heart to say 'hey, this is going to need a lot of work'," Mr Danic said.
Mr Danic starts every workday with a "toolbox meeting" - otherwise known as coffee with four friends before work.
Once he told his mates about the couple's plight they all agreed to paying for the repairs.
"We all got together and said 'okay, whatever it takes let's get this back together'," he said.
"So then they can have the journey to South Australia - which to me, was remarkable for their age to still be doing it.
"I really felt proud of them to be living their dream," Mr Danic said.
When Mrs Stewart arrived to pick up the car, Mr Danic explained who he and his coffee shop mates had paid for the repairs.
"She started balling her eyes, and I said look. I want nothing more than for you guys to have an amazing trip," Mr Danic said.
"To be doing that [road trip] not in an air-conditioned luxury car to go to South Australia but to go in a little Morris Minor was quite a feat in itself."
The Morris Minor and fixed trailer are now ready for the 1471km roadtrip for the Morris Minor national rally in Adelaide come April.
The couple has been planning and looking forward to the 14-day road trip for a year.
"It's so you have something to do except sit on your butt and not have anything," Mr Stewart said.
"We've got a life, that's the way I look at it and the car helps us with our life."
The national rallies run every second year and the Stewarts have attended over a dozen.
They first purchased their Morris Minor in Nowra after attending a rally. Since then, they have visited every capital city in Australia in their beloved car.
People would often overtake them, Mrs Stewart said, and wait further up the road to take photos of them as they drove past.
For the Stewarts it's certainly about more than a car but the community of people attending the biannual rallies.
"We love the car to start with, and we love the planning and doing the rallies," Mrs Stewart said.
"When you get to the rally you meet friends that you haven't seen in two years who are also all Morris Minor people.
"The community spirit, the camaraderie that is involved in the [Morris Minor's] that we love so much," she said
The Stewarts plan to meet Mr Danic and his friends for a coffee soon.
"If they're anything like Steve they'd be perfect gentlemen," Mr Stewart said.
