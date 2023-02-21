Illawarra Mercury
Loose Ends: Zone glory arrives in Fours

By Mike Driscoll
February 22 2023 - 7:00am
Figtree Sports Trent Macpherson, Kosta Mitskof, Simon Lipscomb and Tony Trad won the Zone Reserve Fours. Picture byMike Driscoll

Corrimal won their first Zone Open Fours title in 12 years, while Towradgi clinched the Zone Senior Fours and Figtree Sports the Reserves crown on a huge weekend of championship finals.

