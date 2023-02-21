Loose Ends: Zone glory arrives in Fours

Corrimal won their first Zone Open Fours title in 12 years, while Towradgi clinched the Zone Senior Fours and Figtree Sports the Reserves crown on a huge weekend of championship finals.
Tim Cavanough, Trent McMillan, Jarrod Beckford and John Hills edged out Figtree's Jackson Williams, Gary Sampson, Denis Cooper and Matty Miles 18-15 in a high-quality final at Warilla to deliver the Cougars' first Open Fours title since 2011.
Corrimal picked up a five and then a two to lead 12-6 on 11 ends, but a 6-1 Falcons run had them only trailing 13-12 to set up a tense finish over the last five ends.
A Corrimal three on the 17 th was huge and proved enough for Hills' rink to celebrate earning a spot at the State Championship Finals in Wollongong in July.
Towradgi will also be at the 2022-23 State Championships - which they will host along with Wiseman Park and Figtree - after the Robbie Warren-skipped Seniors side were too strong for Albion Park 25-9 in the final.
Rod Busst, Brian Suckley, David Wakeling and Warren jumped clear early on and gave no respite to a Warren Turner-skipped Eagles team which came from six shots down with three ends to play to win their semi-final.
Suckley and Warren have already qualified for three events at the 2022-23 State Championships as also the reigning Zone 16 Senior champions in Pairs and Triples, with Wakeling the other member of the winning Over 60s Triples rink last November.
Meanwhile, Figtree Sports clinched their first Zone Reserve Fours title with Trent Macpherson, Kosta Mitskof, Simon Lipscomb (sub for Mark Hennen) and skip Tony Trad victorious 19-9 over Bruce Evans' Wiseman Park rink at Windang BC.
The final was tied 9-9 on 13 ends before Figtree finished on a 10-0 run. Seven straight ends leading up to the 9-9 deadlock were decided by a single shot in a high standard decider.
''It's the first Zone win for everyone in our team; a great achievement and something we'll never forget,'' said Trad.
''We're all great mates and play with a sense of camaraderie and fight for one another.''
Figtree won five matches to take the title including a come-from-behind 19-16 win over Warilla in round one.
''We only got up on the last end in that game and from there got on a good run and for each of us this is the highlight moment in bowls for sure,'' Trad noted.
Wiseman Park's Wayne Lee, Chris Blom, Heath Austin and Bruce Evans (skip) should be proud of their efforts in making a Zone final with Lee, Austin and Evans the reigning Reserve Triples champions and set to play at the upcoming State Championships.
Clubs are now preparing their nominations for the last of the Zone Championships for 2022-23 - the Open, Seniors and Reserve Singles - which begins on Sunday March 12.
Finally, this Sunday at Woonona BC a Zone 16 Open and Seniors team will face Zone 5 in a trial ahead of the NSW State Inter-Zone Championships in May.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.