Illawarra Mercury

NSW Ports plan for Port Kembla key part of renewable energy puzzle

February 22 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist impression of the proposal for wind farm set up infrastructure at Port Kembla. Picture by NSW Ports.

Having a long-term vision is vital to a sustainable business, and NSW Ports' release of concept plans for an offshore wind turbine assembly site in Port Kembla is the ultimate muscle flex.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.