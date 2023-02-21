Having a long-term vision is vital to a sustainable business, and NSW Ports' release of concept plans for an offshore wind turbine assembly site in Port Kembla is the ultimate muscle flex.
The plan is savvy at a time when it feels like everyone is arguing over what the future of the port looks like.
Wind turbines, submarines, container terminals and even movie sets have been discussed, but there has been minimal action - until now.
Rather than wait for the politicians to decide for them, NSW Ports has swept aside the debate and has taken a step forward.
Its plan allows it to safeguard its future with a step into renewable energy infrastructure when significant investment is available from the government.
"You actually need to progress the planning, the development of the port infrastructure now, so that it's ready for when the offshore wind development projects are ready to be implemented," NSW Ports CEO Marika Calfas said.
"The port is a critical part of that enabling infrastructure to deliver offshore wind off the Illawarra. Without the port being ready, you can't deliver those projects," she added.
But the plans also pays off for the port's long-term plan by providing the foundations for NSW's second container terminal.
This morning businesses and key stakeholders will have a chance to have their say on the plans.
We'll keep you informed on what they say.
What's not clear at this stage is how the new facility fits in with a potential nuclear submarine base in Wollongong.
Nor how BlueScope fits into the strategy.
Of course, the steel manufacturer has suggested in its forward planning that creating components for wind turbines is in its future, fitting nicely into the Illawarra's neat Renewable Energy Zone jigsaw puzzle.
There's a sense of relief that BlueScope and NSW Ports have an eye on the future, and with that comes jobs and employment security for those in the Illawarra.
Perhaps the last piece of this puzzle is skilled workers. Be it training them up or getting enough of them.
It's a nice problem to have, because it means there is opportunity.
- Gayle Tomlinson
