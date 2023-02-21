Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it's Illawarra drag queens Ellawarra and Roxee Horror as they descend from 15,000 feet above Wollongong.
The pair of Illawarra's most loved performers have been captured taking the plunge as part of the city's push to entice visitors to Sydney's world pride to extend their stay and stop over in Wollongong.
Destination Wollongong launched their marketing campaign this evening, with a video featuring the doyens of Wollongong's queer nightlife showcasing the best of the city to the expected 500,000 attendees who will be part of the WorldPride and Mardi Gras festivities across 17 days.
Not only do the pair tour Wollongong from above, but make their way through WIN Entertainment Centre, the Headlands Hotel, Wollongong Town Hall and Fairy Meadow's Science Space.
Destination Wollongong general manager Mark Sleigh said Wollongong was primed to be part of the action.
"Wollongong is perfectly positioned to benefit given our stunning natural landscape. relative proximity to Sydney and the international exposure we recently received through the delivery of the UCI Road World Cycling Championship," he said.
Wollongong businesses kicked off their support last week, with a rainbow artwork unveiled in Wollongong Central.
Ellawarra told The Mercury at the launch that the city's support of an event such as WorldPride showed it was not the same town as the one she knew growing up in the 90s and 00s.
"Now that we have these kinds of things I hope kids can see this kind of thing and be like 'Okay, I am accepted here, my city loves me'. Obviously we still have a long way to go," she said.
"It's exciting that Wollongong will once again be front and centre on the world stage and we look forward to rolling out the rainbow carpet to welcome our WorldPride visitors to the city over the coming weeks," Mr Sleigh said.
