Nearly two months on from the state getting their first taste of American franchise Cinnabon, some may be wondering when the cinnamon will be scrolled out to other cities - like Wollongong.
Sydneysiders have been experiencing hour-long queues at the new Darling Square store to try the signature instore-baked cinnamon scroll, which is topped with sweet icing (best served warm from the over).
The famous chain, known for selling what many attest to being the "world's best" in cinnamon scrolls, first opened in Australia in 2019 in Queensland.
The Sunshine State is so far the sweetest with six stores to date, plus one in Victoria and the recently opened Sydney store.
But where is the bakery giant going next?
There has been reports Wollongong is on the brand's hit list (along with Newcastle, Coffs Harbour and Taree), though Illawarra residents shouldn't hold their breath in 2023.
"Our plan is to have at least 15 Cinnabon bakeries in New South Wales, within the next five years," said company spokesman Nico Koreni told the Mercury.
"Wollongong is definitely a city we would love to be in, but we have no immediate plans for a bakery there now."
The first Cinnabon store appeared in 1985, the culmination of hard work by a father-son baking duo in Seattle, Washington (yes, also the birth-place of grunge bands Nirvana and Foo Fighters a decade later).
Now scroll lovers can get their fingers sticky at locations across the US and 50 countries worldwide.
Even the smell of the scrolls is enough to bring some people to their knees.
In the meantime, Wollongong is waiting for you.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
