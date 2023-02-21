Five teenage athletes are flying the flag for Fiji at the Huskisson Triathlon.
Charis Kwong, Christian Rokoua, Erik Tokona, Katie Pattie and Nikotimasi Croker, all aged 15-17, have landed in the Shoalhaven and are training hard ahead of this weekend's sprint event.
For Team Fiji, travelling to Australia for the Husky Tri is more than a taste of international competition.
It's a stepping stone to some of the world's biggest sporting events.
The young athletes have their eyes on the South Pacific Games. From there, the next stop is the Commonwealth Youth Games.
Niko Croker, who represented Fiji at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, said he is looking forward to the sprint tri at Huskisson and remained cautiously optimistic about qualifying.
"I did a sprint in the Commonwealth Games; this one, we're trying to qualify for the South Pacific Games in November," he said.
"That's one of our main goals coming into this event.
"I'd say yes [I think I'll make time], but we'll have to see."
For some, the Husky Tri will be the biggest event they have competed in to date. For others, adjusting to the comparatively cooler south coast climate will be their main hurdle.
However, simply coming together with her fellow Fijian athletes has been a boost for Katie Pattie.
"Back in Fiji I do my own training; because the other kids live on the other side of the island, I do my own training with my dad," she said.
"[Training camp] in Australia is really fun and I'm excited to be here, and it's not as hot as Fiji.
"Being with the coaches is a good experience, and I've never raced with as many athletes that we will be racing.
"So it will be scary, but good."
Sporting bodies Oceania Triathlon and World Triathlon have joined forces to get the Fijian athletes to Huskisson.
The organisation is working to give elite athletes from developing countries a leg-up to international competition, and level the playing field for access to high-level sporting opportunities.
Locally, Husky Tri organisers Elite Energy have supported the young athletes with bikes for the event.
Triathlon Australia performance coach Toby Coote is training the team while they're in Australia, as part of the international effort to back talented triathletes.
He has worked with this group and other junior athletes from across the Pacific before, including Croker in his run for the CommGames.
"Australia's relationship with Pacific nations is giving them a chance to upskill... giving them opportunities to further advance and see what there is within triathlon outside of their own countries," he said.
"There's a lot of firsts for them in this - most of them haven't been to Australia before - so it's a great opportunity for insight and they're very thankful."
Organisers believe that Pattie, Kwong, Croker, Rokoua and Tokona could be the first international junior team to race at the Husky Triathlon.
The Shimano Husky Triathlon Festival is running (and cycling and swimming) this Friday to Sunday, February 24-26.
Team Fiji will compete on Saturday (February 25) in the sprint event.
Road closures will be in place around Huskisson for the triathlon. Elite Energy have a full list of road closures at www.eliteenergy.com.au/road-closures
Drivers should allow extra travel time and follow detours as signed.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
