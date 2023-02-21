Illawarra Mercury
Labor promises to block any government sale of waterfront Lake Illawarra land

By Glen Humphries
Updated February 22 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 9:03am
Labor will end the process that may lead to a government sale of this waterfront land at Lake Illawarra.

Any plans for a possible government sell-off of waterside land at Lake Illawarra will be stopped by a Labor government.

