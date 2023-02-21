Any plans for a possible government sell-off of waterside land at Lake Illawarra will be stopped by a Labor government.
Community concern was sparked in December when the Planning and Environment Department announced the land on King Street was "surplus to requirements" and started a registration of interest (ROI) process for future uses.
While the department has claimed the land is not up for sale the wording of the ROI document suggested otherwise.
It calls government body Property NSW "the vendor" and states an objective is to "develop a divestment strategy.
Elsewhere it explicitly stated the reason for the ROI is "to gauge the interest of developers, tenants and investors to identify information in relation to the acquisition and the subsequent development of the property".
Earlier this month, Wollongong City Council joined the fight, requesting the department put an end to what one councillor referred to as a "fire sale"
Labor Property spokesman Steve Kamper said, if elected, the Lake Illawarra land would be safe.
"When it comes to the future of this important land on the foreshore of Lake Illawarra the difference is clear - a re-elected Perrottet government will sell it; Labor will not," Mr Kamper said.
"A future Labor government will not sell off this land to fill a budget black hole for a Sydney project."
Wollongong MP and Labor Planning spokesman Paul Scully noted the public opposition to the move.
"Since the surprise announcement of the Perrottet government's sale plans there has been a clear view from the community that activation of the site for jobs and tourism is supported with green space retained, but people don't want to see it sold off," he said.
"The local opposition to the sale has been considerable and has included a bipartisan approach from Wollongong City Council to the Perrottet Government to stop the sale."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
