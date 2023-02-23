Hot Property Illawarra: The infamous 'Minnamurra Mansion' no longer for sale

It's Thursday, which means it's time for the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The news that the infamous 'Minnamurra Mansion', south of Wollongong, was for sale proved to be among Real Estate View's most popular stories of 2022.
Now, several months later, the unfinished mansion has been withdrawn from sale.
The recognisable property was put on the market with an asking price of $6 million.
In recent years it has become a target for vandalism and graffiti, a popular illegal skate park, and a curiousity piece for locals and tourists.
The Illawarra, including locations near the University of Wollongong, has featured prominently in a list of suburbs throughout the country hardest hit by the shortage of rental properties.
North Wollongong and Gwynneville were two suburbs on the list of 25 rental markets in Australia that are desperate for a greater number of affordable rentals.
We spoke to an international student who has been "struggling" to find a suitable and affordable rental property in these suburbs.
Meanwhile, auction activity throughout the region seems to have picked up in recent weeks.
A home near Gerringong has fetched more than $3.8 million, selling above the reserve price in the process.
The co-selling agent gave us the lowdown on the sale as part of this week's Under the Hammer.
Also, million-dollar plus homes in Albion Park and Kiama Downs were among the Illawarra properties to sell under the hammer, while a block of land transacted moments after being passed in.
Just under 70 per cent of properties sold at auction in the past week, according to CoreLogic.
Finally, a 40-dwelling, "more affordable" seniors housing project in Mittagong has been approved, with construction set to kick off later this year.
The 'Ingleside' seniors housing development, which has an estimated market value of $30 million, was given the green light by the Land and Environment Court this month.
Construction is expected to commence in mid-2023 on the 21 two-bedroom and 19 single-bedroom cottages at the 1.4-hectare site on Belmore Street, Mittagong.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
