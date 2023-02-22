Maudie Skyring's future is in safe hands after being hand-picked by middle-distance running great Craig Mottram for a special program launched in Australia.
The Mangerton talent was on Wednesday morning selected in the inaugural Oceania division of the On Athletics Team, with the squad of five chosen by four-time Olympian, coach Mottram.
The program aims to prepare the next generation of track stars for success on the world stage, including in the lead-up to major events such as the Olympics and World Championships. It will help cover expenses such as coaching, training and travel.
Joining Skyring in the inaugural team are fellow exciting Aussie talents Ben Buckingham, Claudia Hollingsworth, Keely Small and Tess Kirsopp-Cole.
"I'm super excited. On is such a great brand and it's nice to be part of a team atmosphere and have great people to train with," the 25-year-old told the Mercury.
"We're really fortunate that the brand supports us in so many ways and it makes actually a possibility for running to be your career, because it can be something that can be hard to come by. And when it comes to running, you need all of that time for training and recovery, and everything else.
"To be able to solely focus on running right now is really great because you only get a few years to be at the peak of your sport."
Skyring's selection comes after she spent five years developing her craft in the US, studying and competing with Florida State University. During this stint, she was mentored by two-time Olympic trials qualifier Kelly Phillips and FSCU head coach Bob Braman, which led to a drastic improvement.
Skyring set a number of personal times while in Florida, including a 4:08.15 in her preferred distance, the 1500-metre. Other highlights included being a four-time Atlantic Coast Conference runner-up and an All American for National Collegiate Athletic Association on three ocassions, in division one indoor track and cross country.
She moved back to Australia with her fiancé Matthew in late 2022.
"It's (On opportunity) been a few months in the making. I just did five years over in America, studying and competing over there," Skyring said.
"Coming to the end of that, I wanted to keep running professionally and was looking at a few options over in America. I then heard that the group over here was interested in me and I spoke to Craig Mottram about the group that was starting up, and everything that came with it. And I thought I'd love the opportunity to be part of one of the first professional running groups in Australia."
The former Kembla Joggers star will hit the ground running after the On selection, starting with the 1500m event at the Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne on Thursday.
Skyring - who also previously representing the Albion Park Little Athletics Club and Illawarra Blue Stars - will then begin preparing for the 3km at the Sydney Track Classic, followed by next month's nationals in Brisbane.
"That will see out the Australian season, and then we're planning to head over to America," she said.
"The other On Athletics group is based out of Boulder, Colorado, so we're going to train with them, do some races and see how they're group functions and get in some good altitude training."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.