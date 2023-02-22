NSW Rugby League's plan to re-build 'vibrant' Illawarra League

NSW Rugby League chief executive Dave Trodden has vowed the governing body won't allow one of its premier competitions to wither on the vine following confirmation the Illawarra League will again be reduced to just six teams in 2023.
Still one of the state's premier competitions, the Illawarra League featured eight teams for the first time in a decade last season with the addition of Shire clubs De La Salle and Cronulla Caringbah, and Helensburgh's return after a year out of the top grade.
Only De La Salle will return this year, with the withdrawal of Helensburgh and Cronulla Caringbah, the latter after just one year in the Illawarra, seeing a drop back to six teams.
While unavoidable this year, Trodden is confident 2024 will see a return to at least eight teams, with a long-term push towards a 10-team competition.
"I think what takes us back to six teams this year is the lateness of the withdrawals more than anything else," Trodden said.
"Cronulla Caringbah [withdrawing] was reasonably early, but Helensburgh was quite late, so it really doesn't give us much chance to think about who else might compete in that competition [this year]. The basis of a really strong competition remains.
"Collegians are as strong a club as you'd see anywhere is NSW, the same goes for Wests, Dapto, Thirroul. We know there's a really strong base there, it's a question for us of being able to supplement that really strong base with a couple of others.
"I think the example of De La Salle coming down last year and making a great fist of their participation shows there is the basis of a really strong competition there.
"While it's disappointing this year to be down to six, I don't have any doom or gloom thoughts about the future of the competition. I'm really confident that next year, and in the coming seasons, it'll be back up to eight and hopefully 10."
Trodden said there's broad scope for the addition of teams in future, with Illawarra part of the NSWRL's 'Southern Corridor' that also covers the St George, Cronulla-Sutherland and Group Seven regions.
"You're looking at areas to the north, you're looking at areas to the west and you're looking areas to the south," Trodden said.
"Our view since the merger of the NSW Rugby League and Country Rugby League has always been about designing sustainable competitions which are not necessarily restrained by geographic boundaries," Trodden said.
"We've had two years of COVID, so we've only really had one season of experimenting with teams that are outside the traditional Illawarra area. I think the eight-team competition [last year] was a really good competition.
"We've been a little bit constrained this year because the withdrawals were a bit later, but I think it was really successful last year and shows the potential for what it might look like in the future.
"There's a whole corridor from the St George junior league at Kogarah all the way down through Wollongong to Nowra that St George Illawarra, as an NRL club, has a base over.
"It makes imminent sense that competition structures underneath that umbrella should reflect the NRL affiliations as well. I think there's nothing that's not on the table, it's just a question of everyone working together."
While the addition of two Shire sides was a first at top-grade level, the Cronulla and Illawarra leagues have run joint under 17s and 19s competitions in the past.
Illawarra and Group Seven have long-merged junior competitions and are jointly represented at junior rep level by the Illawarra South Coast Dragons, while South Coast talent also flows heavily into the Illawarra Steelers junior reps.
It lends obvious consideration as to whether it could occur at senior level, but Trodden said any such process would need to be consultative and not dictatorial.
"It's not in our interests, or the game's interest, to force structures upon anybody," Trodden said.
"That doesn't work. The only thing that does work is structures where people can see a particular benefit in joining a particular competition.
"The challenge for administrators in the Illawarra and for our organisation is to articulate that benefit satisfactorily to people. We've got an obligation as the governing body of the game to make sure that there are strong competitions there.
"It's one of the traditional heartland areas of the game and we wouldn't be doing our job if we didn't do everything we possibly could to make the competition as good as it can possibly be.
"That doesn't mean a competition that's just existing, it means a competition that's vibrant."
Trodden pointed to the "massively successful" merger of the former Group Six and Macarthur first-grade competitions, and the Peter McDonald Cup that brought Group 11 and Group 10 together in a conference system as examples of what can be achieved with a consultative approach.
"Group 10 and Group 11 still play their own rounds against their traditional teams, but they also play a crossover round as well as a crossover finals series," Trodden said.
"That was an amazing success last year. We've done a similar thing in Newcastle where [Central Coast clubs] Wyong and The Entrance, have played the last few years in the Newcastle competition, while their second grade teams remain in the Central Coast competition.
"I think all those things are on the table. If we're smart about the way we go about organising the competition, and we're innovative and don't let our thoughts be constrained by the way it's been in the past, I'm really confident that rugby league [in the Illawarra] has a vibrant future."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
