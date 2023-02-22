Illawarra Mercury
NSW Rugby League's plan to re-build 'vibrant' Illawarra League

Updated February 22 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 2:00pm
Collegians will defend their 2022 Illawarra League title against just five rivals this season. Picture by Anna Warr

NSW Rugby League chief executive Dave Trodden has vowed the governing body won't allow one of its premier competitions to wither on the vine following confirmation the Illawarra League will again be reduced to just six teams in 2023.

