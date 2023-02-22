The bus driver accused of causing the death of an elderly pedestrian on Crown Street last year is scheduled to stand trial.
Samuel Ryan Griffiths, aged 32 of Stanwell Park, pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving occasioning death at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Police will allege the father-of-four was driving a Premier Illawarra bus in a dangerous manner when it hit 68-year-old woman.
The incident happened about 10am on June 27 last year in the Wollongong CBD on Crown Street at the intersection with Corrimal Street.
Paramedics arrived at the scene to treat her, however she was pronounced dead at Wollongong Hospital shortly after.
Griffiths was uninjured and taken to Wollongong Hospital for mandatory testing.
He was arrested the following afternoon at Wollongong Police Station where he was subsequently charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and a back up charge of negligent driving occasioning death.
Defence lawyer Rosie Lambert confirmed Griffiths will fight the former charge as he sat behind her in court on Wednesday.
Magistrate Claire Girotto adjourned the matter to March 21 at Wollongong District Court where Griffiths will receive a date for the trial.
His bail was continued.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
