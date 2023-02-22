Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Stanwell Park bus driver Samuel Ryan Griffiths, accused of causing pedestrian's death, to stand trial

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 22 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Ryan Griffiths (inset) and the scene of the accident on Crown St last year. Inset from Facebook, picture by Anna Warr.

The bus driver accused of causing the death of an elderly pedestrian on Crown Street last year is scheduled to stand trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.