Her mum was an Australian water polo star, and teenager Ella Fraser appears to be following in her footsteps.
The Bulli talent, 16, was recently promoted to the ACU Cronulla Sharks senior women's side in the Australian Water Polo League, which is the nation's highest level competition for the sport.
Talent in the pool runs in Fraser's family, with her siblings Olivia and Pat having also competed in the league, while mum Jacki Northam represented Australia for several years.
Northam was part of the Aussie side which claimed a world championships, while post-career, she was an assistant coach for the Australian women's team which won gold at the 2000 Olympic Games.
Northam said she was proud to see her daughter get the opportunity to compete at such a high level.
"The national league wasn't around when I used to play, we just had a Sydney metropolitan competition," she told the Mercury.
"I think she's found the step up both exciting and daunting. She's playing against national-team players and people that she's looked up to for a long time, and playing with them as well, which is pretty good.
"But she also just seems to take everything in her stride. She gets in the water and just seems so calm."
Fraser began playing water polo about six years ago, starting in the junior competition in Sutherland. She spent her initial seasons playing at that level before moving up to ACU Cronulla in the Sydney metropolitan competition.
The teen continued to work her way up the system, making her third-grade debut with the Sharks last year. She then moved up to second grade before breaking into the first-grade side earlier this season.
Northam - who is part of the Australian Stingers coaching staff - said Fraser had a great work ethic and passion for the sport.
"Ella trains with the Cronulla club and is also in the NSW talent development squad, and trains twice a week up at Homebush, and she also does some swimming training when we can fit it in," she said.
"She seems to enjoy it and has made lots of good friends playing it. In the pool, Ella's left-handed, which is a real advantage in water polo because not many players are left-handed.
"She plays on the right-hand side of the pool, which is a good shooting angle for her. She's a shooter and is able to feed the ball to passers on the other side of the pool."
