Trainer Richard Litt admits chasing the Provincial Championships crown was 'plan B' for Essonne, after jockey Chad Schofield's dramatic fall last start.
Schofield suffered neck soreness but was otherwise unscathed at Canterbury, when the saddke slipped and the four-year-old mare bucked and shifted out near the rear of the field.
Essonne has since had a solid trial, leaving Litt with some confidence about her chances in the Provincial-Midway qualifier at Kembla Grange on Thursday.
"She went well in the trial, (the fall) was no fault of the horse, once the saddle slipped that was it," Litt said.
"We had a bit of drama there, but she's in very good order and it's a good step to go to the 1400m.
"We'd hoped she would win last time, we were going to look at some nice races in town, the qualifier is a bit of a 'plan B' for her.
"She oozes potential, so let's see how she goes, I don't think she'll want any more rain, but she handles the soft going well."
Essone has four wins from eight career starts, all of them coming on soft ground and is rated an $8 chance with Bet365, after drawing barrier nine.
"She's drawn a little bit awkwardly, but she looks well suited," Litt said.
Brad Widdup remained non-committal about Phearson heading to Kembla Grange on Thursday, after drawing barrier 17.
The five-year-old gelding has had a long and troubled career, suffering an incident behind the barriers and another in the paddock, resulting in just six starts for two wins and four placings.
"He's definitely got ability, but we've been patient because of the setbacks he's had," Widdup said.
"I spoke to the owners and we've just been weighing up whether it's better waiting for another qualifier after drawing so wide."
Phearson is a a $6.50 second favourite behind Kris Lees' Spangler ($4.40), with stablemate Mobstar at $8.50.
Theresa Bateup's Clangalang and the Robert and Luke Price-trained All Machiavellian are rated $34 chances, while Herb (Ben Smith), Slickman (Prices) and The Carpet Bagger (Joe Ible) are all sweating on starts as emergencies.
