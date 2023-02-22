A $2 million pledge to build an interim domestic violence recovery centre was "exceptional", according to Sally Stevenson.
The Illawarra Women's Health Centre executive director had been campaigning for centre that could work as a stopgap measure while waiting for the permanent centre to be built.
Now Labor's Health spokesman Ryan Park has promised $2 million for the interim centre if his party is elected in March.
"What the announcement demonstrates is women of the Illawarra," Ms Stevenson said, "women with lived experience of domestic and family violence have been listened to. Labor is translating that voice into action by this announcement."
The centre will be located in the old Warilla library premises on the corner of Shellharbour Road and Lake Entrance Road.
That sees the centre fall in the electorate of Labor's Anna Watson, who faces the challenge of Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer running as an independent in the NSW state election.
"I am extremely passionate about helping victims of domestic and family violence and I have no doubt that this Centre will save lives. It's not only women that will benefit from this Centre," Ms Watson said.
"Trauma from domestic and family violence impacts every member of a survivor's family, especially their children, as well as the broader community. This Centre will help to break the pattern of abuse and minimise intergenerational issues related to domestic and family violence," she added.
Mr Park said the funding was dependent on Labor winning government.
To date only Labor has promised to fund the interim centre, which surprised Mr Park.
"I was getting frustrated, to be honest, Anna [Watson] was getting frustrated," he said.
"We actually thought the government would have done this by now but it hasn't.
"What we really need now is a bipartisan commitment.
"We're calling on the government today to back this.
"This is one I think every side of politics can and should support."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
