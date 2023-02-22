Shoppers are facing weeks of disruptions at Woolworths Bulli with extensive renovation works going on inside the supermarket.
The bakery and delicatessen sections have been been ripped out, with large floor areas left empty this week.
A Woolworths spokeswoman said the "new look" supermarket will be launched in May.
"The store renewal will offer a fresh new look, improved customer experience and great value on food and groceries for locals," she said.
"We look forward to sharing more details on what our latest store will offer the Bulli community soon."
The spokeswoman declined to provide details on exactly what works will be conducted, and whether any other stores in the Illawarra are in line for a "new look".
