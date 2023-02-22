For teenager Hayley Crisp it was almost as if her future arrived early.
The 16-year-old was one of 60 students afforded the opportunity to work with Australia's acclaimed Indigenous dance company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, in Wollongong on Wednesday.
The dance workshop takes Hayley a step closer to her goal.
"It's always been a dream of mine to be in Bangarra ... so to get that opportunity to meet the Bangarra team and start working with them at a young age - it's an amazing opportunity," the Wollongong High School of Performing Arts student said.
Hayley, from Wardandi Country in Western Australia, has been dancing since she was two.
"These programs especially being at school and part of our education helped me connect with my culture a lot more and really helped me see my potential within like contemporary and cultural dance.
"It's made me have a stronger passion towards dancing in the future and connecting with my culture."
She also appreciated the experience was shared with students who may not otherwise have been able to travel or train with the Bangarra dancers.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from 10 other schools went to the Wollongong's performing arts high school for the workshop.
"We've got some students travelling as far as Port Hacking High School," the school's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander education co-ordinator, Erika Lampe, said.
It also gave students the chance to connect with culture and with peers from different schools.
"When students feel that connection it ultimately leads to them achieving a greater sense of identity," Ms Lampe said
Bangarra youth program director Sidney Saltner said many at the Wollongong workshop had never danced before.
"Today's workshop is basically just giving them a taste, touching base with the regional centres that we're going through and just to let the know that they have accessibility to major performing arts company like Bangarra Dance Theatre and that we do have educational programs,"Mr Saltner, a descendent of the Wulli Wulli and Wakka Wakka people of Central Queensland, said.
"It's really important that our youth understand that there's a viable career in the arts and also for [Bangarra] to be able to step inside the school arena and be able to teach it."
Bangarra Dance Theatre is holding 11 workshops and teaching 800 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students. It's the first-time they have run a face-to-face workshop since 2019.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
