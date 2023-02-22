Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kingdom Developments: Gladstone Avenue investors to lose their money

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated February 22 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The developer behind this failed Gladstone Avenue project has admitted investors won't get any money back.

The developer behind the failed Gladstone Avenue apartment complex has admitted to investors they won't see a cent in returns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.