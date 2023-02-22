Kingdom Developments: Gladstone Avenue investors to lose their money

The developer behind the failed Gladstone Avenue apartment complex has admitted to investors they won't see a cent in returns.
The planned nine-level apartment complex near Wollongong station, was auctioned off in December after the lender took over the property.
When asked if investors were going to be left high and dry, director Andrew Bodnar had told the Mercury he had to wait until settlement.
This was despite the lender stating there would be nothing left over for investors.
In an investor briefing on Monday which sounded like a litany of woes for the troubled company - 10 projects under administration, two already sold by lenders and a further six heading that way - Mr Bodnar admitted investors could forget about seeing any money.
He acknowledged the $6.2 million sale price was less than the $6.5 million they'd spent on it.
Mr Bodnar said investors in Gladstone Avenue could call him to discuss matters now he admitted the land was sold for a loss.
"We do have a couple of ideas," he said.
"We hope to be able to look after our shareholders who are going to face a loss on that project. We're happy to meet with you, either face to face or if you want to make a call."
There are 18 investors in the development, which Mr Bodnar said they bought for just under $5 million.
Those investors - including an Illawarra resident who owns 10 shares - bought 101 shares between them.
Their losses are believed to be at least $50,000 each.
The developer took Wollongong City Council to the Land and Environment Court to get approval, which came just a week before the lender took the land for auction.
"We were spending three years to get that council approval," Mr Bodnar told investors, "so it was quite disheartening to put in that time and effort and get the approval just a week before the auction.
"The lender wouldn't agree to change the auction date and unfortunately the buyers who bid [for] it. they were just looking for a bargain and the lender just agreed to sell it on the day for whoever the highest bidder was - $6.2 million."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
