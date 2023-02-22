Two government schools in the Wollongong CBD have ranked among the best in the Illawarra for 2022 NAPLAN results.
An analysis of Year 5 and 9 results shows Wollongong Public School ranked number one for Year 5 results, while selective high school, Smith's Hill High School, topped the Illawarra for Year 9 students.
NAPLAN tests in writing, spelling, reading, grammar and numeracy are held annually for Year 3, 5, 7, and 9 students.
Results released on Wednesday reveal WPS scored an average of 555.0 across the five test areas, while SHHS scored an average of 676.6 for its Year 9 cohort.
Ranking second, based on average NAPLAN results, was Pleasant Heights Public School with an average score of 550.8, with Elonera Montessori School third with an average score of 547.2.
Second on the list of top performing Year 9 cohorts was The Illawarra Grammar School (TIGS) with a score of 617.2, while Illawarra Christian School came in third at 608.0.
Wollongong Public School principal Harold Cosier said the results were "fabulous, very exciting" and praised his students and staff.
The school has an 'opportunity class' for Year 5 students, which draws in students from across the Illawarra.
The long-time principal said the school has had a strong focus on improving staff and student results, including explicit teaching in literacy, in recent years.
"Our kids are just flying, they are confident, practically in their literacy knowledge," Mr Crosier said.
SHHS reliving principal Nicole Kaiserfeld said while it's a great result NAPLAN provides a really narrow scope of what happens in schools.
"it's a snapshot in time and on any given day the situation can be different," she said.
The school runs enrichment programs in literacy and maths, and these have led to "real improvements" for students who need extra help, Ms Kaiserfeld said
While acknowledging some of the "best students" in the region attend the school, she urged any parents concerned about their child's results to speak to the school.
Year 5 students at Dapto Public School received above average results in reading, grammar and numeracy, with well above average results in writing, when compared to students with similar backgrounds.
At St Mary Star of the Sea College, Year 7 scored below average in reading, spelling, grammar and numeracy.
I'm a breaking news reporter for Australian Community Media's 100+ newspapers across the country. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
