The late Dick Dallas will forever be remembered at Keira Cricket Club for his "immense contribution" to the club on and off the field.
Keira and University have played for the Dick Dallas Trophy during the pre-season for many years.
But now the Lions are honouring one of their favourite sons in the season proper.
This Saturday's first grade match at Keira Oval between Keira and University will be called the Dick Dallas Memorial Day.
Dallas who was a Cricket Illawarra and Keira life member, and foundation member of the University Club, died aged 83 after a fall at home in June 2022.
Affectionately known as Dodger (named after his baseball club), Dallas had a lifelong devotion to cricket.
Keira, University and Cricket Illawarra life member Ron Johnston said Dallas was gone but always remembered with great affection by the district's cricket fraternity.
"Personally I am still coming to terms with the loss of my closest cricketing friend as our association began in our street (Matthews) and was more than 70 years duration," he said.
Johnston said official proceedings before the match starts at 11am will kick start the Dick Dallas Memorial Day before a tribute plaque will be unveiled at the tea break.
Dallas began his career as an under 16 junior in 1954-55 and then played five lower grade seasons before being encouraged to join the new University club it its first season.
Many at Keira were very surprised when Dallas finished sixth in the first grade batting averages of 1961-62 with over 300 runs in a season that included a score of 89 against a Warrawong side which included representative pace bowler, Doug Barker.
When Dallas returned to the Keira Club after three seasons he continued a playing career that resulted in 472 grade games and over 8000 runs, one century and one second grade premiership.
Dallas was a cautious, stubborn opening batsman who insisted on playing in his trusty, canvas Dunlop volleys.
"Dick always played with a quiet, friendly competitive spirit. However it was Dick's mammoth contributions to both Illawarra and Keira cricket that are of special significance," Johnston said.
As a Keira under 16 coach for over 21 seasons Keira teams won 10 premierships and 13 minor premierships.
Dick always played with a quiet, friendly competitive spirit. However it was Dick's mammoth contributions to both Illawarra and Keira cricket that are of special significance.- Ron Johnston
He earned Life Membership of Illawarra through his duties as registrar when each result card of each grade was recorded manually.
For 40 years Dallas was a very active vice president and in charge of the buying and maintenance of the Keira club's gear.
In fact, his careful selection of equipment process is legendary at Solomon's Sports Store in Kingsgrove.
Dallas was also also active at working bees at Keira nets as well as selecting and buying trophies for both junior and senior presentations.
After every match Dallas would be found at the club's watering hole checking the accuracy of the scorebooks of every grade.
After playing retirement he spent 20 seasons as probably the most dedicated supporter in Illawarra.
"Dick could be seen at every Keira first grade match watching from behind the wicket," Johnston said.
"At Keira Oval Dick was a fixture perched on his deck chair on the hill holding his binoculars with his red esky next to him.
"He would rarely miss seeing a ball, as he was the judge of Keira's Most Valuable Player in first grade award in which he allocated points on each day's performances."
Dallas continues to be remembered as a coach and administrator who gave over 50 Years of service as a volunteer in cricket at district and club level.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.