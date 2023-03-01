KICKOFF: Time to wake Illawarra-South Coast sleeping giant

It's an oft-repeated morality tale that, when the Space Race was at its height, NASA spent millions of dollars creating a pen that could write in space. The Russians used a pencil.
Like a lot of morality tales, there's not a lot of factual truth to it, but the wisdom sure holds up - that being the fact the best answers to complex problems are often the most simple.
The old tale came to mind when it was confirmed the Illawarra League would again be reduced to six teams this season. When the exact same news lobbed nearly a decade ago when your columnist was a cub reporter, it was dubbed a 'crisis'.
This time, there was little more than an eye-roll and shrug of resignation. It's unfortunately become the norm since that week prior to the 2014 season when the withdrawal of Berkeley and Shellharbour first reduced the Illawarra League to six teams.
The exasperation is largely derived from the fact the simple solution - the pencil - is just down the road if the right people have the gumption to utilise it.
It's been clear since 2014 that Illawarra, as defined by its traditional borders, cannot consistently maintain more than six teams. It's not a failing, it's a demographic reality. A simple look at the Newcastle competition, to which Illawarra is traditionally compared, illustrates that fact.
The 11-team Hunter competition covers four LGA's, taking in all of Newcastle, Maitland and Cessnock, and also features Wyong and The Entrance from the Central Coast. It's an area not all that different, though still bigger, than the Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama LGA's combined.
It is a powerhouse rugby league region no doubt. It's the engine of the St George Illawarra joint-venture, with Wollongong the dead centre of its catchment. Indeed, at the unveiling of plans for the Dragons' new $50 million High Performance Centre to be built at UOW, chief executive Ryan Webb told this column:
"I think the important part of it is that this location sits in the middle of our region running from Georges River right down the South Coast... this actually puts us central."
It's something the NSW Rugby League also recognised when it created the 'Southern Corridor' following its merger with the CRL in 2019.
the Illawarra South Coast's status as one region also reveals itself in long-running merged junior competitions, and the 'Illawarra South Coast Dragons' rep sides that contest the Country Championships. The open men's team was announced just this week featuring an even split of Illawarra and Group Seven players.
To decision-makers at the NRL, NSWRL, Illawarra DRL and Group Seven, all of the above makes logistical, practical and financial sense. It's why suggestions it somehow becomes unthinkable at top-grade level lean on emotion more than sense.
Group Seven is thriving at all levels because it is a genuine heartland region with people passionate about their clubs and communities. That is the primary, and perennial, reason for its sustained status as a league stronghold.
There are, however, other factors. Group Seven is not a 'bush footy' comp. For one, the standard of football's much higher than that. For two, the old CRL boundaries simply do not reflect present demographic realities.
Group Seven clubs, at least those in its upper portion, are positioned in a genuine regional centre on the fringe of the country's 10th largest city with ready access to work and university opportunities.
You don't have to look very far to see that the Group Seven clubs who have enjoyed regular success lie geographically closer to said opportunities. It's not something, say, Bourke, Junee, Cootamundra, or other clubs in genuinely 'bush football' comps can rely on or offer.
There's more than 200,000 people in the Shellharbour, Kiama and Shoalhaven LGA's, with the Dapto-Albion Park-Shellharbour area the region's largest growth corridor. They're are all factors the Dragons and the NSWRL have recognised in their long-term strategies and approaches to the region.
Those are the demographics, but what of the logistics?
At present, Dapto and Albion Park play and train 10 kilometres apart. It's an 11-minute drive (one your rather rotund Dapto-based columnist regularly makes to and from Taco Bell). Current competition structures have them travelling a combined 200k's in opposite directions. We could google map various others trips, but you get the point.
Speaking to standard, Group Seven footy sets a much higher bar than most comparable competitions and the step up to a joint Illawarra-South Coast competition is hardly monstrous. Compared to the Shire competition to the north that currently plays 70-minute games with unlimited interchange, it's tiny.
The obvious question is why change? It's a fair one.
It's true the onus is on other parties to incentivise such a move, but it can't be said the Illawarra Rugby League does nothing in that regard. Group Seven clubs and players benefit a great deal from the IDRL-funded Illawarra Steelers junior representative pathway.
With the addition of a NSW Women's Premiership team this season, that pathway, male and female, is fully established and unbroken.
Agree or disagree, any suggestion changing the make up of first grade competitions simply "can't be done" is demonstrably false.
A merged Group Six-Macarthur competition has been hugely successful, with an 11-team competition set to kick-off again in a matter of weeks. A conference system combining Groups 10 and 11 has also been successful out west.
Neither are necessarily prescriptive, but it shows what can be done successfully when parties come to the table. There's certainly merit in an Illawarra-South Coast conference system.
It must be stressed that these are the views of this columnist, and this columnist only. 'Merger' is a dirty word and it's not even something this column is calling for. It's simply said in the interests of starting an actual discussion.
It might not make your columnist the most popular bloke around Group Seven traps for the next little while, but it's a view grounded in respect for the heartland and a desire to see the the full Illawarra South Coast region be all that it can be.
At top-grade level, it's currently a sleeping giant shackled by old modes of thinking. It's not something that can be tip-toed around any longer.
For his part, NSWRL chief executive Dave Trodden has made it abundantly clear that the governing body has no intention of wielding a big stick. These things won't happen by stealth, can't be achieved that way, and no one is trying to.
It can only be achieved by willing parties coming to the table for the greater benefit of the game in the region. Instead of showing up with a sword, hopefully a few consider rocking up with a pencil.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
