Warilla junior Caitlin Foord is on the cusp of achieving 'greatest of all time' status in Australian football if she can lift the World Cup in August on home turf.
Foord and the Matildas achieved the perfect practise run for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup with Cup Of Nations glory on Wednesday evening with a comprehensive three-nil win against Jamaica.
The 28-year-old hoisted the Cup Of Nations trophy following the victory and it's something she may have to get used to.
All but certainly about to enter her fourth World Cup, Foord will play a crucial role alongside Sam Kerr up front against Ireland, Nigeria and Canada starting on July 20.
In terms of numbers, Foord is about the enjoy elite company. In the women's game, Matildas stalwarts Cheryl Salisbury, Lisa De Vanna and Melissa Barbieri have appeared at four World Cups whilst it is all but certain that Clare Polkinghorne and Lydia Williams will be heading to their fifth later this year.
In the men's game, Socceroos legends Tim Cahill and Mark Milligan have appeared in four Cups, whilst globally, Foord would join the likes of Miroslav Klose, Paolo Maldini and Diego Maradona to have played in four editions of the tournament.
Should she reach five Cups - which there is no reason to suggest she won't - her status would only grow higher.
If the Matildas were to win the Cup on home soil this year, Foord - along with Polkinghorne and Williams - would have to go down as one of the greatest players for Australia of all time.
After securing silverware against Jamaica - with Foord on the scoresheet to nab her seventh goal in as many games - the Matildas will now have all the confidence in the world to progress from their Cup group in July and go deep in the competition.
Australia are now just one result away from equalling their all-time consecutive win record, with seven wins in their past seven games. An even bigger shot to the arm is for Tony Gustavsson himself, with the Cup Of Nations triumph over Jamaica, Spain and Czechia the first piece of silverware for the Matildas' Swedish coach.
Foord continues to excel in her partnership up front with global superstar and Matildas captain Sam Kerr.
In her current form it was always going to be difficult to deny Foord another goal against Jamaica and after playing a one-two with Kerr, the 28-year-old smashed a rising strike from outside the area to make it three for Australia.
Foord almost had her second of the night late on in the contest and was only denied by a brilliant save from goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.
The Arsenal star missed the first match but scored in both of her two appearances after that. Coach Gustavsson spoke following the Spain victory about giving Foord and Kerr that 'free role' up front leading into the World Cup and despite being listed as a winger, the Shellharbour star really is much more than just your traditional winger.
"I'll still be roaming around the middle, kind of in that free role," she told paramount plus.
Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said it was crucial the side felt what it was like to win ahead of the World Cup.
"This doesn't come around too often, the chance to win a trophy and lift it. We need to take that opportunity to get that feeling of what it feels to win. It's addictive."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.