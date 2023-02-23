Warmer waters heat up action

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said that last weekend, all eyes from the game fraternity were focused on the Billfish Shootout at Port Stephens as part of the 2023 Interclub Tournament.
Quite a few local boats headed up for the dual tournaments, held over the Saturday and Sunday last weekend, and results showed some outstanding hook-ups with 197 black marlin, 21 blues, one that weighed 205 kilos, eight striped marlin and one short bill spearfish.
To say the fishing was hot was an understatement but not as good as years gone. The actual Interclub Tournament kicked off yesterday - ladies day and then today and over the weekend, all the boys get out to play.
No doubt there will be some unbelievable score cards handed in by Sunday's "cease fishing" call.
Locally our marlin are still here in very respectable numbers that will only increase as that warmer northern water pushes down and in towards us.
The weather reports kept a few off the water last weekend with Saturday turning out not so bad - apart from being super hot. The water had turned over with last week's nor-easters but there were some good fish about.
The majority of the reds came in from the deeper drifts out over the 50m mark and spots like bandit reef, the humps and Wollongong reefs have been the best over the last week.
There's been plenty of good sized flathead off the sand drifts in the deeper water, as there is a lot of silt sitting in the shallows after the floods a couple of weeks ago, so try 35 plus metres for the flatties.
Still some good sized kings about around Sea Cliff Bridge, Bellambi bommie and the Five Islands locally.
Beaches have bounced back after the deluge with some big tailor about over the last week as well as plenty of big salmon both on lures and pillies.
Off the rocks, there has been plenty of bonito about as well as kings and frigate mackerel and most are feeding on schools of whitebait, so casting small metal lures should see you get hit constantly.
Email your high resolution fishing pictures to:
gazwade@bigpond.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.