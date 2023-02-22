Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Job Well Done List

Nick Bolton appointed as Screen Illawarra's new chair

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated February 22 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Bolton appointed as the new Screen Illawarra chair. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Screen Illawarra's long-standing chair Sandra Pires has stepped down to make way for film extraordinaire and fellow board member Nick Bolton, starting a new chapter for the not-for-profit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.