Screen Illawarra's long-standing chair Sandra Pires has stepped down to make way for film extraordinaire and fellow board member Nick Bolton, starting a new chapter for the not-for-profit.
Nick Bolton, an experienced actor, film and content producer said he was feeling "energised" stepping into the new role.
There has also been a change in the vice chair position with Essi Haukkamaa-Judge taking over Anousha Zarkesh's role.
"Sandra and Anousha founded Screen Illawarra and built it into the vibrant community it is today with over 380 local members across all screen disciplines."
The newly appointed Finnish-Australian film and TV producer Ms Haukkamaa-Judge said she was thrilled to be a part of the leadership team.
"I am excited to work with Nick and the leadership team, along with current and future members of Screen Illawarra, to make the region an even stronger stakeholder in the Australian screen industry," she said.
