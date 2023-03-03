Death by a thousand cuts: a kitchen tragedy

I tried to tell the police what had happened, but it was too late, I was already dead.
My lifeless body was on the floor of the kitchen, lying next to those of my wife and adult son, all of us covered in each other's blood.
The homicide detectives were quick to start running their theories.
Was it a crazed killer that had entered our house as we were preparing dinner (there were chopped vegetables on the counter), or perhaps a murder suicide?
But who killed whom?
The cops were stumped, our injuries were eerily similar, severed fingers, hands cut to ribbons, all of us bleeding out.
The answer to this heinous crime was staring them in the face, yet it would take several more hours to put the pieces together.
The weapon was obvious, a kitchen knife they carefully "bagged" to take back to forensics.
But it wasn't until their own man in the lab lost a finger while examining this kitchen killer that they realised what had happened.
Which brings me back to reality.
They say a blunt knife is more dangerous than a sharp knife.
I call bullshit.
My wife (yes, she's still alive, and no, she doesn't do all the cooking) decided she was sick of knives that didn't cut properly and went to the local cookware shop to get some replacements.
Not one for second best (if you don't count our old knives, or her choice of husband) she went for the top of the range.
So special were these blades, they were locked in a glass cabinet. A display case so rarely opened, the shop assistant took several minutes to find the key.
So who pays almost $500 for three knives?
It turns out we do.
Japanese craftmanship honed to impossible edges.
The sharpest knives you'll ever use.
Sorry Hoges, yours wasn't a knife, these are knives.
So sharp they need to be serviced by the manufacturer every six months.
Unfortunately so sharp that no-one in our household can use them without injury.
My wife was the first to cut herself, followed by my son who turned a vegetable quiche into a bloodfest without even realising he'd sliced open his finger.
I know it's my turn next.
We are so scared, we have returned these implements from hell to their box and are now awaiting the next John Howard-style weapons buyback to rid ourselves of them.
To be blunt, they are just too sharp.
