Matildas claim Cup of Nations, five months out from 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated February 22 2023 - 10:13pm, first published 10:00pm
Alex Chidiac, left, and Caitlin Foord celebrate a goal in the Matildas' 3-0 win over Jamaica at McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday night. Picture by Getty Images

The Matildas' World Cup preparations look well and truly on track after beating Jamaica 3-0 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday night to secure the Cup of Nations.

