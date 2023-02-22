Residents in Wollongong's flood-affected northern suburbs are facing months of delays, with council admitting it's a "mammoth" task to fix the flood-damaged Otford Road.
Last week's wild weather and flooding caused significant damage to the causeway, when huge slabs of concrete lifted and moved and the culverts broke up.
The road is a vital link for people living in the Otford, Helensburgh and Stanwell Park communities.
Wollongong City Council is looking to fast-track repairs, general manager Greg Doyle said.
"I know this closure is challenging and it has an impact on residents and families. We are taking immediate steps to get the necessary plans in place to ensure the road is repaired as soon as possible,'' he said.
"However, we need to be upfront as this is not an overnight fix. It will take time."
Mr Doyle said council is focused on minimising delays, while rebuilding a causeway that is better able to withstand flooding incidents and meets community expectations.
Delays in the delivery of building materials mean council is unable to confirm a repair timeframe, but said it is likely the road will remain closed for many months.
In 2020 a council investigation assessed the possibility of replacing the causeway with a bridge. Results found a bridge would need to span around 90 metres to provide safe access in major flood events, and this would not be feasible at this location.
"There is simply not enough room to construct a bridge of this size and height at this location,'' Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"The geology, topography and landscape at this location, as well as the impact on residents and private property, means that a bridge is just not an option that is on the table.
"What we are looking at is how we might rebuild the existing causeway with improvements to help it withstand flood events."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
