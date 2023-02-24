Looking at the result alone it was a bad night for David Carney's Wolves last Friday against Marconi but after now confirming that they have lost their captain for an extended period due to an injury sustained in the match, the loss felt much worse.
During 17 minutes of madness in the second half where the Wolves conceded four goals, Lachlan Scott was replaced by Jake Trew in what looked to be a serious injury for the striker.
After assessment following the match, it was confirmed Scott had torn his hamstring. It is a massive blow for the Wolves losing not only their skipper and top goalscorer from last season, but it is also a great loss in terms of how Carney relies on the former Wanderer to hold the ball up at the top end of the pitch.
Despite the setback, Carney is looking to the positives and despite having to re-shuffle his team slightly ahead of their away clash on Saturday against Northbridge Bulls, he said that the side will be making no excuses.
"It looks like he is going to be out long-term which is not ideal," Carney said.
"But we carry on. He's our captain so it's going to be a real big blow for the Wolves but hopefully the other boys step up. [It means] we've had to move players around a bit because the way I like to play up top it's very important that we keep hold of the ball and keep possession.
"So I've had to move the players around to suit the way we want to play. We'll just see how we go and the boys that take their chance will keep it and the players that are on the bench can hopefully come on and prove a point."
In the wake of Scott's absence, long serving Wolves defender and team vice-captain Banri Kanaizumi will wear the captain's armband.
Carney said it was the logical choice.
"Banri will lead the team. He's been here for a few years now and he's very respected," he added.
Following the loss to Marconi, the Wolves slipped from equal third down to ninth on the ladder. However a win against the Bulls - a side that has one picked up the sole point in their first three games - would go a long way to putting them back in the finals spots. Kick-off on Saturday is 5pm.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.