'We could be stuffed': Otford causeway collapse cuts off bushfire escape route

The damage to the causeway on Otford Road won't be a "huge drama" for residents - unless a bushfire happens.
That's the fear of Otford resident Natasha Watson after the recent wild storms knocked out the causeway, making Otford Road impassable.
The closure knocks out the most direct route between Otford and Helensburgh, with Ms Watson saying it will add around 10 minutes extra travel time each way.
"The school and the train line are no longer accessible quickly to people on the Helensburgh side," she said.
"Now the school bus will have to do the loop around."
Those wishing to travel between the two suburbs will now have to travel along Lady Wakehurst Drive and Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
"Our biggest problem is that Lawrence Hargrave Drive heading between Stanwell Tops and Bald Hill in the height of summer is absolutely chock-a-block with cars," she said.
"The biggest risk of all is during bushfire season; the experience in the 2001 fires was that the M1 was closed down, Royal National Park was closed down and the only egress was pretty much down the coast road.
"Access to Lawrence Hargrave Drive became a parking lot.
"We'll survive, it's just a major inconvenience but if a major bushfire happens we could be stuffed."
Wollongong City Council is responsible for repairing the causeway, described as a "mammoth" task that may see the road closed for many months to come.
"I know this closure is challenging and it has an impact on residents and families," council's General Manager Greg Doyle said.
"We are taking immediate steps to get the necessary plans in place to ensure the road is repaired as soon as possible.
"However, we need to be upfront as this is not an overnight fix. It will take time. We are focused on minimising this time as much as possible, while also rebuilding a causeway that is better able to withstand flooding incidents and meets community expectations.''
In 2020, Council had investigated replacing the causeway with a bridge but found it would not be feasible - a bridge would need to span a distance of 90 metres.
"The geology, topography and landscape at this location, as well as the impact on residents and private property, means that a bridge is just not an option that is on the table," said Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery.
"What we are looking at is how we might rebuild the existing causeway with improvements to help it withstand flood events."
Ms Watson said the causeway had been on the cards to be replaced for years but was "always in the too hard basket".
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
