Sublime Point track must be reopened: Editorial

We're blessed in the Illawarra by the beautiful escarpment and its amazing walking trails.
There's nothing like a trek up a steep hill, lungs bursting for air, eucalyptus filling the nostrils and calves burning. Then that feeling when you stop for a rest and look back down on the Illawarra with its blue ocean and white-capped waves, golden beaches and the patchwork of houses, roads and green spaces. Bliss.
Bushwalking on some of our favourite tracks has been restricted over the last three years with COVID, followed by heavy rain, causing ways to become dangerous. Landslides has meant a popular walking route at Garie Beach has been inaccessible for nearly a year.
At Sublime Point, the track has been closed since August 2022 after floods made it unsafe. Tape cordons off the start of the track at Austinmer, and even the Forest Walk to Stanwell Park is currently off-limits with repairs and upgrades.
National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) say its too risky to open Sublime until a geotechnical inspection has been carried out. There is a fear the track will never reopen to the public. As Andrew Wade, a local who has spent many hours scaling the track, said, "it would be a real local tragedy to lose it."
Considering NPWS is investing in the Great Southern Walk, a 67-kilometre adventure track from southern Sydney to the northern Illawarra, it would make sense to reopen Sublime as soon as possible.
