Illawarra Cycle Club riders Lucy Allen and Gabriel Jakobsen were at the heart of the club's successful NSW State Championships campaign last Saturday.
Both riders won their under 15 NSW ominoum championship.
As a result Allen and Jakobsen were selected in the U15 NSW track team. The duo will now compete in the 2023 AusCycling Junior Track National Championships in Brisbane from April 11-14.
For young Jakobsen, the victory came just a month after the Unanderra rider won the Australian Junior Track Series (AJTS) in Adelaide. He led from the start to the finish, with the AJTS comprising of a series of races in Bankstown, Victoria and Adelaide.
His latest success was one of many enjoyed by Illawarra Cycle Club riders.
The club was well represented at the championships. Noah Brown rode his first ever Pursuit and Point score scratch at state level and performed very well, gaining valuable experience in his cycling career which is on the upward direction.
Illawarra Cycle Club director of coaching Terry Doherty agreed with experts who predicted a strong future for "this very likeable young rider".
He also was happy that Hugo Alcott rode well in the ominoum championship to finish sixth in a red hot field in his first year in the U15 division.
"James Allen also rode well overcoming the fear from a bad fall he had at the Sydney track only a couple of weeks ago. He earned a lot of praise from all his coaches," Doherty said.
"The club is in a strong position for next year when current champion Gabriel goes up to the U17 division.
"All of our success is due to our strong junior development starting with Tilly and Kate's Wednesday training.
"The NSW State Titles was a huge success for the club and all the hard work by rides, parents, coaches and officials is paying off."
Meantime the NSW Club Pursuit Championship was also contested at the same event. Illawarra medalled in both U17 and U19s but Doherty is currently in dispute with AusCycling over interpretation of rules and is awaiting a final outcome.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
